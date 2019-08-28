SWC Football 2019: NEW MILFORD Preview

[Vitals]

COACH — SEAN MURRAY (1st year)

CONFERENCE — SWC Division I

PLAYOFF CLASS — Class LL (705 boys enrollment)

HOME — New Milford High School Field

2018 RECORD — 0-10

2018 OPENER — Sept. 13 at Newtown, 7 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITES — Greenwavegridiron.com, Maxpreps

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Connor Gannon (WR/DB), Ian Magner (DE)

[Outlook]

Thirty-three year old Sean Murray is the third different football coach at New Milford in three seasons — and fourth in seven.

He will try to provide life to the program, which hasn’t posted a winning record since 2008.

The former Bunnell quarterback learned under his coach Craig Bruno, and was an offensive assistant with the Green Wave for three seasons from 2014-16. He is one of four new coaches in the SWC this season.

Building interest and excitement is the first step for Murray, who will hope to be the first man to lead the school to the postseason someday. He is a gym teacher at the school.

On the field, returning quarterback JT Snowden broke his collarbone midway through last year. Murray said Snowden has worked hard in the weight room and with his receivers in the offseason to make up for lost time as he enters his senior year.

The Green Wave’s traditional spread passing offense will return this fall as well.

New Milford will return a great deal of varsity experience, including four of five offensive lineman. Wide receiver Johnny Fitzmaurice is the team’s top playmaker while Sergey Holcomb figures to get the majority of the carries.

Murray’s first competitive experience as head coach will be against defending league champion Newtown, which went undefeated last year.

The Green Wave’s schedule figures to be highly difficult, and snapping the 10-game skid is likely priority No. 1. Their annual matchup with New Fairfield will take place on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

The new scheduling alliance schedule has given New Milford four non-conference games — at Enfield (CCC), Hamden and Wilbur Cross (both SCC, both at home) and Fairfield Warde (FCIAC).

Sept. 13 — at Newtown,** 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Enfield, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — HAMDEN , 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Brookfield,* 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 — WILBUR CROSS , 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 — at Warde ,* 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 — MASUK,** 7 p.m.

Nov. 8 — at Bethel,* 7 p.m.

Nov. 15 — POMPERAUG,** 7 p.m.

Nov. 26 — NEW FAIRFIELD,* 7 a.m.

Home Games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

* Conference game

**Division game