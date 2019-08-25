SWC Football 2019: NEW FAIRFIELD preview

Vitals

COACH — ANTHONY FATA (10th year, 53-43)

CONFERENCE — SWC Division II

PLAYOFF CLASS — M (410 boys enrollment)

HOME — Rebel Stadium, New Fairfield HS

2017 RECORD — 6-4

2018 OPENER — Sept. 13 vs. Masuk, 7 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITE — Maxpreps

Top Players

Key Losses

Zach Buffington, RB/DL; Zachary Theusen DL (All-State), Will Enright, QB/K; Liam Ford, WR/LB; TJ Fata, TE

Outlook

If momentum can possibly flow from one season to the next, that would prove a major benefit for New Fairfield.

The Rebels closed 2018 in dominating fashion, winning four straight games by a combined score of 166-7. A few plays were all that separated them from reaching the Class M playoffs, but a 6-4 record — after a 1-9 mark the year before — instead leaves them hungry for another step forward.

Finishing games is already on the mind for the Rebels, who suffered two heartbreaking losses that ultimately kept them out of the postseason. New Fairfield lost to Bunnell and Brookfield by a combined seven points, and were almost across the finish line in both.

“It just goes to show we know we can do it,” said senior receiver JT Thuesen, an All-State pick as a junior at defensive back last year. “We have pieces and parts to win games. We have everything we need. We just have to execute and perform.”

Matt Constantinides — a standout faceoff man for the lacrosse team — will take over at quarterback. He’ll throw to Thuesen and Nick Dimyan, two potential playmakers who could balance out the offense.

“Matt is a thrower so he adds another dynamic to our offense,” Rebels coach Anthony Fata said. “I like to run and do the smash-mouth stuff, but I have to expand a little bit as far as trusting the pass game. But you know how it is here in November. When it’s cold and windy and you don’t have a run game, you’re in trouble. He adds balance too our offense.”

The biggest departure is Zach Buffington, who is playing lacrosse at the University of Hartford. He rushed for more than 2,800 yards in three seasons, and leaves a void that the Rebels have been able to replace in recent seasons as one talented back after another has went through the program.

Mike Altobelli and Justin Ariola will be the next men up for that role.

“They’re like a two-headed monster out there,” Fata said said of his backs, adding, “JT is a weapon. Nick is a weapon. We’re going to utilize those guys in our offensive packages. After Week 1 the word is going to be out.”

The offensive line is the strength of the team, Fata said. That bodes well to the punishing style that traditionally defines his program — one that’s been remarkably successful as he enters his 10th season at the school. Shane Mallory, Tyler Perry, Mike Perini, Johni Bassani and Chris Radovic will be key blockers this term.

“I’m very excited,” said Mallory, a senior. “We have a lot of younger guys on the line looking good. We have a strong group who has been in the weight room the entire season. The past few days we’ve been jelling as a group.”

“We have some beefy boys up there” Dimyan said. “Last year we kind of had an undersized line, but this year I think everyone is stepping up and putting work in the weight room.”

With two early-season bye weeks, the Rebels will be in a sprint down the stretch. If they are able to make the postseason — or the Class M final — the possibility of eight games in 44 days exists. New Fairfield draws potential playoff contenders in Sheehan, Branford and East Haven from the SCC Tier III this year.

In the SWC, the Rebels kick off the season vs. perennial power Masuk and their posteason hopes will likely rest on back-to-back games vs. Weston and Brookfield.

With a number of winnable games on the schedule, the Rebels could be in line for their first postseason berth since 2016.

“It’s our main goal. Ever since the New Milford game last year, it’s been making playoffs,” Mallory said. “It’s been the back on our minds ever since.”

Sept. 13 — MASUK,* 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Sheehan, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 — BRANFORD, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Bethel** 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 — at East Haven 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 — WESTON,** 7 p.m.

Nov. 8 — at Brookfield,** 7 p.m.

Nov. 15 — STRATFORD,* 7 p.m.

Nov. 21 — ND-FAIRFIELD,** 7 p.m.

Nov. 26 — at New Milford,* 7 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

*Conference game

**Division game