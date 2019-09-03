GameTime CT

Connecticut's premier high school sports website

Football

SWC Football 2019: MASUK preview

|

Masuk’s Daniel Verrastro returns as a junior after compiling 1,000 yards of total offense during his sophomore season. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

[Vitals]

  • COACH — JOE LATO (6th year, 36-19) 
  • CONFERENCE — SWC Division I
  • PLAYOFF CLASS — L (519 boys enrollment)
  • HOME — Benedict Field, Monroe
  • 2018 RECORD — 5-5
  • 2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 at New Fairfield, 7 p.m.
  • TEAM WEBSITES — Maxpreps | masukfootball.com; TWITTER —  @MasukFB

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Nolan McCarter, WR/LB/K; Thomas Juliano, QB; Kevin Luke, QB/DB

[Outlook]

It may be a new year, but expectations at Masuk remain sky high.

“We’re Masuk, we have a tradition to uphold,” coach Joe Lato said. “We’re always going to strive for special goals. It doesn’t matter what you have coming back, those are the expectations.”

It doesn’t matter that the Panthers were a .500 team last year. Nor does it matter that this roster is significantly younger and less talented than some of the ones before it.

Lato expects to win.

There are changes across the roster, starting at quarterback. Sophomore Nick Saccu replaces Thomas Juliano, who played in six games last year and threw 13 touchdowns and only two interceptions. The other starter, Kevin Luke, left the program.

“Very competitive, very hard worker,” Lato said of Saccu. “He has all the intangibles you need for a good high school quarterback.”

Ryan Saccu tries to slip out of a tackle during a game vs. Shelton last year. Now a sophomore, Saccu takes over as Masuk’s quarterback in 2019 (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Danny Verrastro will remain the primary ball carrier after combining for more than 1,000 rushing and receiving yards last year. Chris Tillotson is back as the No. 1 receiver.

“We’re going to keep running our stuff, do what we’ve done,” Lato said, regarding the Panthers’ spread offense. “We’ll do some things that accentuate what we he brings to the table, but we’ll still be spread.”

The defense returns five starters, including lineman Colin Meropoulis and linebacker Thomas Palermo.

While they open the season Sept. 13 at New Fairfield, the Panthers will spend most of the first half against teams outside the South-West Conference. The Connecticut High School Football Scheduling Alliance — which has already rankled Lato and several other coaches — has the Panthers playing non-conference games vs. Windsor, Bristol Central, Cheshire and Guilford before Halloween.

“It doesn’t really feel like we’re in a league anymore, to be honest with you,” Lato said. “Some leagues are all-in for this crossover format, some leagues are a little in, and some leagues aren’t in at all. … It’s weird. It’s a little all over the place.”

[2019 Schedule]

  • Sept. 13 — at New Fairfield,* 7 p.m.
  • Sept. 20 — at Windsor, 7 p.m.
  • Sept. 27 — vs BRISTOL CENTRAL, 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 4 — vs BUNNELL,** 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 18 — at Cheshire, 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 25 — vs GUILFORD, 7 p.m.
  • Nov. 1 — at New Milford,** 7 p.m.
  • Nov. 8 — at Pomperaug,** 6:30 p.m.
  • Nov. 15 — vs WESTON,* 7 p.m.
  • Nov. 27 — vs NEWTOWN,** 6 p.m.
Home games in CAPS
Scheduling Alliance games in bold
*Conference game
**Division game

Hotfix: Switch Entry Category Links to Community Pages