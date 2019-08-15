SWC Football 2019: BUNNELL Preview

Vitals

Elijah Alexandre WR/CB, Christ N’Dabian RB/CB, CJ Falotico OL/DL, Andre Geriak OL/DL, Josh Lisi WR/CB

Change is in the air at Bunnell.

Coach Sean Mignone resigned this offseason, ending a five-year tenure that included a 33-14 record and two state playoff appearances.

Replacing him is Tywan Jenkins, a former Southern Connecticut State University lineman who spent the last two seasons as an assistant at Stamford.

Jenkins takes over a talented roster, albeit one that’s changed slightly from a year ago. The Bulldogs — who went 9-2 and lost 56-0 to eventual champion Hand in the Class L quarterfinals — must replace both their leading rusher, Christ N’Dabian (1,112 yards and 12 touchdowns), and top receiver, Elijah Alexandre (572 yards and six touchdowns).

In all, seven starters return on offense, including quarterback Brian Carrafiello. He was steady as a junior, throwing for 1,322 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Jovan Eggleston, who ran for 195 yards and three touchdowns on 45 carries last year, is expected to be the featured back, while Tyreek Smith and James Savko are slated to handle more prominent roles at receiver.

The defense has also remained intact for the most part, giving the Bulldogs confidence as the Sept. 13 season-opener against Joel Barlow approaches. Seven starters are back, including multiple two-way threats in Savko (83 tackles, three sacks) and Eggleston (50 tackles, four interceptions).

“Our defense will be the core of our team,” Jenkins said in an email.

In order to contend again, the Bulldogs will need to overcome a challenging road schedule that includes trips to North Haven, Masuk and Notre Dame-West Haven, all before Halloween. The Bulldogs play four scheduling alliance games and, in addition to North Haven and ND-West Haven out of the SCC, they picked up Fitch (ECC) and Wilton (FCIAC).

For the time being, confidence is high. “I think we are going to compete in every game,” Jenkins said.

Sept. 13 — JOEL BARLOW*, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at North Haven, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — FITCH, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Masuk**, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 — at Notre Dame-West Haven, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 — WILTON, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 — POMPERAUG**, 7 p.m.

Nov. 8 — at Newtown**, 7 p.m.

Nov. 15 — BROOKFIELD*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 28 — at Stratford**, 10 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

*Conference game

**Division game