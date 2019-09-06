SWC Football 2019: BETHEL preview

[Vitals]

COACH — JASON GILL (11th year, 49-57)

CONFERENCE — SWC Division II

PLAYOFF CLASS — M (498 boys enrollment)

HOME — Ralph DeSantis Field

2018 RECORD — 1-9

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 at Pomperaug, 6:30 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITE — MaxPreps

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Connor Meenan, RB/LB; Nick Quinn, WR/DB; Couri Baker, OL/DL.

[Outlook]

Recent seasons have not been kind to the Wildcats, who have traditionally been a tough out in the SWC and own a state final berth as recently as 2009.

Wins have been hard to come by over the past few seasons for the Wildcats, though, as three wins in 2017 is the most since going 7-4 in 2014. T

he 1-9 mark a year ago included several heavy defeats against SWC rivals that were once bowing to the Wildcats earlier in the decade.

Bethel will have to do it the hard way this year with a small roster and a lack of experience. But the Wildcats do return a senior at quarterback in Michael Reseska, who operated the option offense last year.

Three-year player Morgan Haskett takes his place at fullback in option, while Tyler Loth, Nick Crouse and Jimmy Moffat will be in consideration for carries.

A source of optimism is up front, where veteran coach Jason Gill believes he has a solid unit. Cassio Pena Diaz and Kevin Wood are seniors.

Only four starters return on each side of the ball, however, and a lack of varsity experience across the board is a concern.

Bethel’s slate of non-league games avoids a long trip across the state, as its only road tilt in the four-game set takes place at Lyman Hall in Week 2. The Wildcats will have five home games out of a possible six midway through the season.

Sept. 13 — at Pomperaug,* 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Lyman Hall , 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 — LEWIS MILLS , 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 — NEW FAIRFIELD,** 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 — BRANFORD , 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 — JONATHAN LAW , 7 p.m.

Nov. 2 — Joel Barlow,** 3 p.m.

Nov. 8 — NEW MILFORD,* 7 p.m.

Nov. 16 — at ND-Fairfield*, 12 p.m.

Nov. 27 — BROOKFIELD,** 6 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

Alliance games in bold

**DIVISION game

* CONFERENCE game