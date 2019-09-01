SWC Football 2019: BARLOW preview

[Vitals]

COACH — T.J. CAVALIERE (1st season)

CONFERENCE — SWC Division II

PLAYOFF CLASS — M (469 boys enrollment)

HOME — Joel Barlow HS, Redding

2018 RECORD — 5-5

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 vs. Bunnell, 7 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITES — JBFootball.org | Maxpreps

[Top Players]

Key Losses

Henry Eubanks (RB/LB), Henry Shaban (RB/WR), Will Brey (WR/LB), Kevin Richetelli (TE).

Outlook

For the first time in three decades someone other than Rob Tynan will lead the Falcons onto the field when they open their season Sept. 13 at Bunnell.

The coach retired after 27 years at the post and has handed the keys over to T.J. Cavaliere. The former Stratford coach spent the past two years on Tynan’s staff, learning the nuances of the triple option that has come to define the program.

“I think we have a team that brings back a lot of experience,” Cavaliere said. “Obviously, when you’re within the program you know some of the players and personalities, the strengths and weaknesses. It’s been a fairly easy transition.”

Injuries downed any hopes of a repeat of 2017’s run to the Class M final, but they did provide a chance for several younger players to gain experience that may payoff this term.

Another talented group of running backs will aim to put up numbers and move the chains for a team that typically throws the balls less than 60 times per season. Seniors David Cusick and James Porter will hope for big seasons, while Aidan Gale and Chris Carvajal will be part of the rotation.

Senior quarterback Brett Hugo has a year of experience under his belt running the complicated offense. He was the team’s leading rusher (771 yards) a year ago and could be a breakout player in the SWC if the offense hits top gear.

“I’ve been very happy with him in the preseason,” Cavaliere said. “He has that year under his belt. The biggest thing you tend to see in the second year is more of the check off at the line, and putting us into the best play. Standing on the sideline, you can’t call a perfect game, you need the quarterback to put you in the best position based on the alignment of the defense.”

The offensive line is even more important to success in the triple option, and the Falcons have senior leadership there. Joe Francoletti and Logan Jenkie are two of the team’s captains while linebacker Phily Giorgianni is the leader of the defense, Cavaliere said.

Barlow will hope to avenge last year’s dismantling at the hands of Sheehan, this time at home on Oct. 16. A two-hour bus trip to Tolland is also on the schedule, while three straight home games could keep them in the playoff race later on.

The Thanksgiving matchup with Weston could be key to one, if not both teams as the race to make the postseason in Class M is murky at best.

“We want to be competitive every week,” Cavaliere said. “We think we have a lot of teams on our schedule we can be competitive against. Any team would be foolish not to say they want to make the playoffs, or win a state title. If we get a couple bounces our way we can make a run.”

Sept. 13 — at Bunnell*, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — JONATHAN LAW, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Tolland, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — at ND-Fairfield**, 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 — SHEEHAN , 7 p.m.

Oct. 26 — at Branford , 7 p.m.

Nov. 2 — BETHEL**, 7 p.m.

Nov. 8 — STRATFORD*, 1 p.m.

Nov. 15 — NEWTOWN*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 28 — at Weston,** 10 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

Alliance games in Bold

*Conference game

**Division game