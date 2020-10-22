SWC championship finals nixed, teams only allowed to play for region crowns

The South-West Conference won’t be having league championship games after all.

Due to restrictions placed on all teams by the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, the SWC teams will remain in its own regions for all of its fall sports The SWC, which has two divisions in each of those sports, had hoped to have the North Division champion face the South Division winner in a league championship game.

SWC co-commissioner Mark Berkowitz, also Weston’s athletic director, confirmed these decisions on Thursday afternoon.

The SWC will allow up to three games, depending on byes, in its regional championships for the sports of boys and girls soccer, field hockey and girls volleyball. Boys’ and girls’ soccer’s three rounds of tournament games will be held Nov. 10, 12 and 16, girls volleyball will be held Nov. 11, 13 and 18 and field hockey will be held Nov. 9, 11, and 16.

All sites for the region finals will be held at the highest remaining seed.

Berkowitz also said the cross country championships will be modified. The league will host those North and South Division championship meets on Nov. 6 at Bethel. Berkowitz said championship scoring from those meets will determine an overall champion and runner-up.

The SWC girls swimming championship meet will still be held virtually at a number of different sites. The league’s diving championships will be held Nov. 11 at Masuk. That will be split into the two divisions and the scores from there will determine the league’s overall champion.

