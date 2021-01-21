Survey says: Coldest Connecticut hockey rinks, hottest snack bars and sweetest locker rooms

We started our survey results with hockey coaches’ favorite rinks. Now, while we continue to wait for 2021-21 to begin, here are a few more responses coaches had to some of our other questions about the barns they haunt all winter (usually).

As mentioned in Part 1, we asked these questions promising anonymity for their comments. We got survey responses from 25 coaches (one late responder!), not all of whom answered every question. When they gave more than one answer but ranked them, we only counted their first. We kept ties tied. Some quotes are edited for clarity.

Here’s Part 2 of the three-part survey series.

Which rink has the best locker room and why?

SPURRIER-SNYDER RINK, 6 votes

“Wesleyan: College locker rooms with great space.”

“So spacious”

KOEPPEL COMMUNITY SPORTS CENTER, 3 votes

“Trinity: Always clean and a nice whiteboard to use in between periods.”

“Newer, clean, great setup and cool entry to the rink.”

THE RINKS AT SHELTON, 2 votes

“Cleanest and newest, I think.”

REMSEN ARENA, 2 votes

Choate: Very clean and big with ample space to spread out”

FREITAS ICE FORUM, 1 vote

UConn: Good size. Warm and away from fans and parents once they draw the curtain.”

NORTHFORD ICE PAVILION, 1 vote

“Decent size and dumps right out into the bench.”

DOROTHY HAMILL RINK, 1 vote

“No showers so the kids are on the bus immediately after the game!”

JENNINGS-FAIRCHILD RINK, 1 vote

“Avon Old Farms: Large and spacious.”

INGALLS RINK, 1 vote

“Because of the atmosphere and history of that arena.”

DANBURY ICE ARENA, 1 vote

NEWINGTON ARENA, 1 vote

“Set up in a circle with plenty of room.”

LOUIS ASTORINO ARENA, 1 vote

(None/Not Sure, 3 votes)

“All too small.”

Coldest rink to play in?

LINEN RINK, 4.5 votes

“Gunnery: The HVAC blows cold air directly onto the bench.”

REMSEN ARENA, 3.5 votes

“Choate: Best ice too!”

WONDERLAND OF ICE, 3 votes

“Well, used to be Hamill and Ridgefield when they were partially open…brutal. Now probably Wonderland.”

ENFIELD TWIN RINKS, 2 votes

WINTER GARDEN, 2 votes

“By far the coldest.”

MILFORD ICE, 1 vote

DAYTON ARENA, Connecticut College, 1 vote

DRADDY RINK, Canterbury, 1 vote

MAYS RINK, 1 vote

“Taft: Brutal!”

Best arena snack stand and why?

NORTHFORD ICE PAVILION, 12 votes

“No one even competes.”

“Marty Roos makes the best burgers and chicken parm sandwiches.”

“Peanut Butter Cup Cookie”

“Best selection.”

“Best menu and the food is real good especially the breakfast sandwiches.”

“BIG COOKIE”

NEWINGTON ARENA, 4 votes

“Buffalo chicken tenders and french fries”

“The cheese fries are top notch.”

MILFORD ICE, 1 vote

“The sandwiches are legit.”

DANBURY ICE ARENA, 1 vote

“Tons of choices.”

LOUIS ASTORINO ARENA, 1 vote

“Choices.”

WINTER GARDEN, 1 vote

“Who doesn’t love vending machine coffee?”

DARIEN ICE HOUSE, 1 vote

EAST HAVEN, 1 vote

“Best pasta fagioli in the state.”

(N/A, 3)

“No data.”