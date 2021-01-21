GameTime CT

Survey says: Coldest Connecticut hockey rinks, hottest snack bars and sweetest locker rooms

We started our survey results with hockey coaches’ favorite rinks. Now, while we continue to wait for 2021-21 to begin, here are a few more responses coaches had to some of our other questions about the barns they haunt all winter (usually).

As mentioned in Part 1, we asked these questions promising anonymity for their comments. We got survey responses from 25 coaches (one late responder!), not all of whom answered every question. When they gave more than one answer but ranked them, we only counted their first. We kept ties tied. Some quotes are edited for clarity.

Here’s Part 2 of the three-part survey series.

Which rink has the best locker room and why?

SPURRIER-SNYDER RINK, 6 votes

West Haven (blue) and Xavier line up for a faceoff Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Spurrier-Snyder Rink in Middletown. Xavier won the Division I first-round boys hockey playoff game 9-1.

“Wesleyan: College locker rooms with great space.”

“So spacious”

KOEPPEL COMMUNITY SPORTS CENTER, 3 votes

“Trinity: Always clean and a nice whiteboard to use in between periods.”

“Newer, clean, great setup and cool entry to the rink.”

THE RINKS AT SHELTON, 2 votes

A view of The Rinks complex in Shelton, Conn., on Tuesday Mar. 10, 2020. Two high school hockey games scheduled for the evening have been cancelled along with all other CIAC sporting events because of the spread of coronavirus.

“Cleanest and newest, I think.”

REMSEN ARENA, 2 votes

Choate: Very clean and big with ample space to spread out”

FREITAS ICE FORUM, 1 vote

UConn: Good size. Warm and away from fans and parents once they draw the curtain.”

NORTHFORD ICE PAVILION, 1 vote

Action between Cheshire and Hand at the Northford Ice Pavilion on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

“Decent size and dumps right out into the bench.”

DOROTHY HAMILL RINK, 1 vote

The Dorothy Hamill Skating Rink in Greenwich, Conn., photographed on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. The Board of Estimate and Taxation’s Budget Committee has authorized money to be spent on moving forward new bleachers for Greenwich High School’s Cardinal Stadium and design for a new municipal ice rink.

“No showers so the kids are on the bus immediately after the game!”

JENNINGS-FAIRCHILD RINK, 1 vote

“Avon Old Farms: Large and spacious.”

INGALLS RINK, 1 vote

Fairfield Prep fans explode in celebration after a first period goal during the Connecticut Division I Hockey Semifinal Game between Xavier and Fairfield Prep on March 13, 2019 at Ingalls Rink (Yale) in New Haven, CT.

“Because of the atmosphere and history of that arena.”

DANBURY ICE ARENA, 1 vote

Danbury Ice Arena, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 1 Independence Way, Danbury, Conn.

NEWINGTON ARENA, 1 vote

“Set up in a circle with plenty of room.”

LOUIS ASTORINO ARENA, 1 vote

(None/Not Sure, 3 votes)

“All too small.”

Coldest rink to play in? 

LINEN RINK, 4.5 votes

“Gunnery: The HVAC blows cold air directly onto the bench.”

REMSEN ARENA, 3.5 votes

“Choate: Best ice too!”

WONDERLAND OF ICE, 3 votes

Boys high school ice hockey action between Ridgefield and Fairfield Prep in Bridgeport, Conn., on Wednesday Feb. 12, 2020.

“Well, used to be Hamill and Ridgefield when they were partially open…brutal. Now probably Wonderland.”

ENFIELD TWIN RINKS, 2 votes

WINTER GARDEN, 2 votes

Ridgefield goalie Matt Silliman gloves the puck during a boys ice hockey game between New Canaan and Ridgefield at the Winter Garden in Ridgefield on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

“By far the coldest.”

MILFORD ICE, 1 vote

Milford, Connecticut – Tuesday, March 04, 2020: Milford Co-op vs. New Milford during the first period of the SCC/SWC 2020 Boys Ice Hockey Division III semifinals Tuesday evening at the Milford Ice Arena in Milford.

DAYTON ARENA, Connecticut College, 1 vote

DRADDY RINK, Canterbury, 1 vote

MAYS RINK, 1 vote

“Taft: Brutal!”

Best arena snack stand and why?

NORTHFORD ICE PAVILION, 12 votes

 

“No one even competes.”

“Marty Roos makes the best burgers and chicken parm sandwiches.”

“Peanut Butter Cup Cookie”

“Best selection.”

“Best menu and the food is real good especially the breakfast sandwiches.”

“BIG COOKIE”

NEWINGTON ARENA, 4 votes

“Buffalo chicken tenders and french fries”

“The cheese fries are top notch.”

MILFORD ICE, 1 vote

“The sandwiches are legit.”

DANBURY ICE ARENA, 1 vote

Danbury Ice Arena, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 1 Independence Way, Danbury, Conn.

“Tons of choices.”

LOUIS ASTORINO ARENA, 1 vote

The Louis Astorino Ice Arena in Hamden, Conn. on Aug. 19, 2020.

“Choices.”

WINTER GARDEN, 1 vote

“Who doesn’t love vending machine coffee?”

DARIEN ICE HOUSE, 1 vote

Kalieigh’s Krew (dressed in orange) help New Canaan’s Jack Johnson (9) celebrate a second period goal against Darien in an FCIAC boys hockey game at the Darien Ice House on Feb. 8, 2020 in Darien, Connecticut. As show of unison, both teams wore orange laces to honor New Canaan student Kaleigh Griffiths, who lost her battle with leukemia. The New Canaan Rams dedicated the game in honor of Kaleigh.

EAST HAVEN, 1 vote

East Haven, Connecticut – Wednesday, January 23, 2019: Guilford H.S. hockey vs. Watertown Pomperaug first period action Wednesday evening at Veterans Memorial Ice Rink in East Haven.

“Best pasta fagioli in the state.”

(N/A, 3)

“No data.”