Survey says: Boys hockey coaches’ favorite rinks in Connecticut

While we were waiting for the 2021-21 hockey season to start, we bothered the state’s coaches with a short survey. Well, it started short, and then it stretched out.

We’ll share some of the actual hockey content in the coming weeks, but for starters we asked some fun (we hoped) questions, promising anonymity in their comments. We got responses from 24 coaches, not all of whom answered every question. When they gave more than one answer but ranked them, we only counted their first. (A couple of ties mixed into the data. No shootouts at this level.) Some quotes are edited for clarity.

To begin the first of a three-part survey series, here are the coaches’ thoughts on their favorite rinks.

Best Rink to play in and why?

BENNETT RINK, 9 votes

“Both sides of the rink filled, the noise level is so high the players on the bench have trouble hearing you. Eruption from a goal is deafening.”

“Loud, well-maintained, great ice, close benches for a little uptick in intensity. Perfect size to fill for a high school game.”

INGALLS RINK, 8 votes

“Well, the obvious answer is Yale because if you’re playing there it’s probably a good thing!”

KOEPPEL COMMUNITY SPORTS CENTER, 3 votes

“Trinity College: temperature, locker rooms and ice when they let it get cold.”

TERRY CONNERS RINK, 1 vote

“Crowd and viewing”

DANBURY ICE ARENA, 1 vote

“Danbury has great ice.”

FREITAS ICE FORUM, 1 vote

“UConn: Great Benches, locker rooms are solid, comfortable temperature.”

NORTHFORD ICE PAVILION, 1 vote

“Being an SCC team, we have some great rivalry games at NIP.”

Best Rink to watch a game in and why?

BENNETT RINK, 6.3 votes

“Not a bad seat in the house and best standing room.”

“Clean, bright, no blind spots.”

INGALLS RINK, 5 votes

“Yale Whale – duh”

“Yale Whale. The games matter the most that are played there.”

“Best rink in the country to watch a game.”

DANBURY ICE RINK, 3 votes

“You can get up higher and watch away from fans.”

“Because it’s close to where I live. Plus the stadium seating and concession stand are great.”

SPURRIER-SNYDER RINK, Wesleyan, 2 votes

TERRY CONNERS RINK, 1.3 votes

“Great atmosphere for the fans. The stands offer a great view of entire ice surface.”

FREITAS ICE FORUM, UConn, 1 vote

SONO ICE HOUSE, 1 vote

NORTHFORD ICE PAVILION, 1 vote

“I like the angle I get sitting in the top right corner, Also less pedestrian traffic allows me to focus on the game I’m watching.”

KOEPPEL COMMUNITY SPORTS CENTER, 1 vote

“Trinity College: Clean, spacious and you can get up a little higher to see the broader view.”

WONDERLAND OF ICE, 1 vote

“Never too cold. Parking lot is easy to get out of. Staff is friendly.”

JENNINGS-FAIRCHILD RINK, 1 vote

“Avon Old Farms: Not a bad seat in the house, never too cold. Well-lit comfortable atmosphere.”

LOUIS ASTORINO ARENA, 0.3 votes