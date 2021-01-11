GameTime CT

Survey says: Boys hockey coaches’ favorite rinks in Connecticut

While we were waiting for the 2021-21 hockey season to start, we bothered the state’s coaches with a short survey. Well, it started short, and then it stretched out.

We’ll share some of the actual hockey content in the coming weeks, but for starters we asked some fun (we hoped) questions, promising anonymity in their comments. We got responses from 24 coaches, not all of whom answered every question. When they gave more than one answer but ranked them, we only counted their first. (A couple of ties mixed into the data. No shootouts at this level.) Some quotes are edited for clarity.

To begin the first of a three-part survey series, here are the coaches’ thoughts on their favorite rinks.

Best Rink to play in and why?

BENNETT RINK, 9 votes

Notre Dame-West Haven (in white) and Hamden line up for introductions before their SCC/SWC Division I hockey game Saturday night at Bennett Rink. Hamden won 5-2.

“Both sides of the rink filled, the noise level is so high the players on the bench have trouble hearing you. Eruption from a goal is deafening.”

“Loud, well-maintained, great ice, close benches for a little uptick in intensity. Perfect size to fill for a high school game.”

INGALLS RINK, 8 votes

Fairfield Prep fans explode in celebration after a first period goal during the Connecticut Division I Hockey Semifinal Game between Xavier and Fairfield Prep on March 13, 2019 at Ingalls Rink (Yale) in New Haven, CT.

“Well, the obvious answer is Yale because if you’re playing there it’s probably a good thing!”

KOEPPEL COMMUNITY SPORTS CENTER, 3 votes

“Trinity College: temperature, locker rooms and ice when they let it get cold.”

TERRY CONNERS RINK, 1 vote

The CIAC announced on March 10, 2020 that all Connecticut State High School Playoff tournaments going forward would be cancelled due to the on going growing concerns and spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak. An empty net and darken arena at Terry Conner’s Rink, highlight the effects of the decision made, the dreams of many seniors hoping to play and fulfill their high school careers as they look for one last opportunity to bolster the college resumes.

“Crowd and viewing”

DANBURY ICE ARENA, 1 vote

Danbury Ice Arena, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 1 Independence Way, Danbury, Conn.

“Danbury has great ice.”

FREITAS ICE FORUM, 1 vote

“UConn: Great Benches, locker rooms are solid, comfortable temperature.”

NORTHFORD ICE PAVILION, 1 vote

The Northford Ice Pavilion in Northford, Conn. during the spring of 2020.

“Being an SCC team, we have some great rivalry games at NIP.”

Best Rink to watch a game in and why?

BENNETT RINK, 6.3 votes

High School hockey game action between the West Haven Blue Devils and the Guilford Indians played on Wednesday December 12, 2018 at Bennett Rink in West Haven, Connecticut.

“Not a bad seat in the house and best standing room.”

“Clean, bright, no blind spots.”

INGALLS RINK, 5 votes

Lyman Hall co-op celebrates its 4-3 win over the Newington co-op in the Division III semifinals at Ingalls Rink at Yale University, New Haven. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

“Yale Whale – duh”

“Yale Whale. The games matter the most that are played there.”

“Best rink in the country to watch a game.”

DANBURY ICE RINK, 3 votes

Danbury Ice Arena, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 1 Independence Way, Danbury, Conn.

“You can get up higher and watch away from fans.”

“Because it’s close to where I live. Plus the stadium seating and concession stand are great.”

SPURRIER-SNYDER RINK, Wesleyan, 2 votes

West Haven (blue) and Xavier line up for a faceoff Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Spurrier-Snyder Rink in Middletown. Xavier won the Division I first-round boys hockey playoff game 9-1.

TERRY CONNERS RINK, 1.3 votes

Ridgefield Daniel Parson (9) plays the puck off the boards against Darien during an FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey game at Terry Conners Rink on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 in Stamford, Connecticut. Ridgefield defeated Darien 5-3.

“Great atmosphere for the fans. The stands offer a great view of entire ice surface.”

FREITAS ICE FORUM, UConn, 1 vote

SONO ICE HOUSE, 1 vote

Parents and players enter the SoNo Ice House in Norwalk, Conn. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Teammates and coaches of 10-year-old Nico Mallozzi, who died of complications from the flu on Sunday, met privately with a grief counselor and held a private closed practice at the facility.

NORTHFORD ICE PAVILION, 1 vote

Action between Cheshire and Hand at the Northford Ice Pavilion on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

“I like the angle I get sitting in the top right corner, Also less pedestrian traffic allows me to focus on the game I’m watching.”

KOEPPEL COMMUNITY SPORTS CENTER, 1 vote

“Trinity College: Clean, spacious and you can get up a little higher to see the broader view.”

WONDERLAND OF ICE, 1 vote

Boys high school ice hockey action between Ridgefield and Fairfield Prep in Bridgeport, Conn., on Wednesday Feb. 12, 2020.

“Never too cold. Parking lot is easy to get out of. Staff is friendly.”

JENNINGS-FAIRCHILD RINK, 1 vote

“Avon Old Farms: Not a bad seat in the house, never too cold. Well-lit comfortable atmosphere.”

LOUIS ASTORINO ARENA, 0.3 votes

The Louis Astorino Ice Arena in Hamden, Conn. on Aug. 19, 2020.