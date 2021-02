Sunday’s High School Scoreboard

Today’s schedule

BOYS BASKETBALL: SWC: Pomperaug at Bunnell, 7:15 p.m.; Bethel at Stratford, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: SWC: Stratford at Bethel, 6 p.m.; SCC: Branford at Mercy, 3 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: Woodstock at Xavier (Cromwell), 12:20 p.m.; St. Joseph at Ridgefield, 12:30 p.m.; Watertown-Pomperaug at Sheehan (Northford), 1 p.m.; Cheshire at North Haven, 3:15 p.m.; E.Haven Coop at Amity, 4 p.m.; Notre Dame-West Haven at Darien, 6 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING: Notre Dame (WH) vs. Lyman Hall/Coginchaug; West Haven vs. Law; Hamden vs. Sheehan

GYMNASTICS: SCC: Hand, Law vs Mercy; Shoreline: H-K/Morgan/Hale Ray, Morgan, Hale Ray vs. Valley Regional

Boys ice hockey

Amity 3, Cheshire 1

Amity (1-0-0) 3 — 3 Cheshire (0-1-0) 1 — 1

Second Period: Damon Zurolo goal (from Niklas Vasiljevs 5:56; Third Period: Dave Brown goal (from Niko Tournas 0:38; Thomas Schittina goal 7:29; ustin Miller empty-net goal 13:57. Saves: Brendan Smith 33 on 34 shots; Amaan Chaudhry 13 on 16 shots.

Fairfield Warde/Ludlowe 4, St. Joseph 1

Fairfield Warde/Ludlowe (1-0-0) 1 2 1 — 4 St. Joseph (1-1-0) 1 — 1

First Period: Sam Swanson goal (from Matthew Jankovsky and Brendan Carney) 14:55; Second Period: Ryan Tymon goal 2:41; Bobby Winter goal 12:52; Andrew Tata goal (from Liam Gelston and AJ Gerace) 13:53; Third Period: Sam Swanson goal (from Rhys Davies and Charlie Swanson) 11:35.