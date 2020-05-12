Regina Sullivan is the new Guilford girls soccer coach. Regina Sullivan is the new Guilford girls soccer coach. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Sullivan to take reins of Guilford’s girls soccer program 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Regina Sullivan is an integral part of the Guilford girls soccer team’s successful history.

Sullivan played for the Indians, helping the program win three consecutive Class M state championships under coach Jim Sweeney. More than a quarter of a century later, Sullivan will now be leading the program she once excelled in.

Sullivan was appointed Guilford’s head coach last month. She replaces Scott McMahon.

“I’m excited and looking at it as a wonderful opportunity to get back into the game and work with an amazing group of student-athletes. I’m excited to be back on the pitch,” Sullivan said.

A lifelong Guilford resident, Sullivan graduated from Guilford High in 1994, then went on to play at Southern Connecticut State University. She was previously an assistant coach with the Guilford boys program under Joe Maher and the Branford girls team under Jen Kohut.

She has spent some time coaching at the premier level since, but has been out of high school coaching for awhile.

“I had some other things to focus on when I was at the beginning of my (coaching) career,” said Sullivan, who is both the department chair of the physical education and health department and the president of the Guilford teacher’s union. “I enjoy working with kids. (The game) is still a part of me. I miss the game and miss working with kids in the sports arena.”

The Indians are coming off of winning both an SCC and Class L state championship last season. McMahon abruptly resigned just two days after winning the SCC title. Interim coaches Rick Geremia and Fred Franzoni helped lead the way to Guilford’s ninth state championship.

“I’m not one to get caught up in past success. It’s a new year. You can’t rest on your laurels. You have to keep moving forward,” Sullivan said.

What’s been completely different following Sullivan’s hire is the country in the midst of distance learning and no sports being conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sullivan hasn’t had a chance to meet with the team and hasn’t had much communication with the players yet.

“Everyone has been making the adjustment to school work. I didn’t want to add to their stress or take up their time in the middle of the school day,” Sullivan said. “We will set up the opportunity to talk with them and try to make some plans moving forward. … We have an amazing group of students who have what it takes to rise to the occasion year after year. I want them all to have fun.”





