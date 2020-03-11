Sophomore basketball player Tanner Punzo, of East Haven, sits on a teammates shoulders during a protest of hundreds of student-athletes outside CIAC offices in Cheshire on Wednesday. Sophomore basketball player Tanner Punzo, of East Haven, sits on a teammates shoulders during a protest of hundreds of student-athletes outside CIAC offices in Cheshire on Wednesday. Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 18 Caption Close Student-athletes make voices heard at CIAC protest 1 / 18 Back to Gallery

CHESHIRE — Tears flowing. Stunned silence. Unanswered questions. Seasons and careers ending.

That was the range of emotions and the hard facts CIAC student-athletes from across the state faced Tuesday when they found out the CIAC had canceled its remaining boys basketball, girls basketball, boys hockey tournaments and boys swimming championships. No state champions will be crowned. No Run to the Sun this year.

“We were all in one room, sitting there devastated, bawling our eyes for an hour. Not a single word was said,” Sheehan senior hockey player and co-captain Devin Napoli said. “It hurts more than a loss.”

Said Notre Dame-Fairfield girls basketball coach Maria Conlon: “So we play games on Monday night and you wake up on Tuesday morning and your season is canceled? I thought it was a joke, I really did. Cancel what? Thursdays games are being pushed back?”

The CIAC made the call on Tuesday morning due to the ongoing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak. Some student-athletes decided an impromptu meeting at CIAC headquarters was in order.

About 500 people showed up on the CIAC property Wednesday morning, mostly students joined by coaches and athletic directors showing support for them and the cause.

“We are all heartbroken and disappointed,” Hand senior guard Sara Wohlgemuth said. “Honestly, we understand it’s for our safety and we respect that, but we wanted to see if there was any way we could compromise and maybe get the games compressed into a shorter amount of time, do something so we can all play, especially the seniors.”

Wohlgemuth and her Tiger teammates were hoping for a return trip to the Class L state semifinals. The girls tournament had completed quarterfinal-round games on Monday — as Conlon alluded to — with others to be played on Thursday night.

“If you believe in something, you should be able to fight for that,” Conlon said. “The message to my kids, my program and my school is that I will be the type of coach who would not go out without a fight, stand up for what I believe in at all times.”

Greenwich senior hockey co-captain Michael Connerty said he and his teammates left Greenwich at 8:30 a.m. to be in Cheshire in plenty of time for the 10 a.m. protest. He was home on a free period Tuesday morning when he heard the news.

“My coach texted us and said our season was over. I, thought it was some sort of joke,” Connerty said. “I went back to school and saw a lot of the guys. No one was happy. It was really a gut punch. It’s one thing to lose, but it’s another thing to have your season canceled. This (protest) shows it’s all about the bigger picture, we’re all here because we love this game, we love playing hockey and we love all the other sports, too, and that really bonds us together in a much bigger way.”

Greenwich was supposed to play West Haven on Tuesday in the opening round of the Division I hockey tournament. They were side by side, members of each team banding together for a cause Wednesday morning.

“I tell my kids about civic responsibility and participating in their democracy. This is their opportunity to protest and show they are not happy with the decision,” Wilbur Cross boys basketball coach Kevin Walton said. “They know what they are out here for, they are out here fighting for themselves. To them it’s adults making decisions that impact them when they had no say.”

Wilbur Cross won its second straight Southern Connecticut Conference championship on March 4. The Governors beat Hillhouse in the semifinals. That was the last game Hillhouse played — the Academics were supposed to begin play in the Division I state tournament Wednesday night.

Instead, the Academics and Governors stood together for a common goal, to attempt to complete their seasons.

“We honestly still want to play basketball. I don’t think it’s fair,” Hillhouse senior guard Ta’Zhon Daniels said. “We are in school 8 hours a day with over 400 people in school. I don’t think it’s fair.”

Notre Dame-West Haven basketball coach and athletic director Jason Shea was on hand to support his basketball and hockey teams. He has also been one of the most vocal critics of the CIAC’s decision.

“I want to be here to support all of the student-athletes that we have in our school and those from across the state,” Shea said. “I think it’s great to see all the kids coming together. Kids want to compete against each other, they are rivals and competitors, but right now they just want to play.”

As for the CIAC response Wednesday, Glenn Lungarini, the executive director, was out in front of the CIAC building being interviewed when the group of student protesters gathered right behind him — and in front of the television cameras.

Lungarini went inside and didn’t come back out.

Chants of “We Want Glenn!” rang from the crowd. Kids approached the locked doors with members of the Cheshire police department standing in front of the doors and nearby to keep a collective eye on the mostly peaceful protesters.

Mostly because a couple of athletes threw plastic bottles or cups onto the CIAC building. One member of the media was struck with a plastic bottle, but not hurt.

“It was my full intention to go out and speak with them,” Lungarini said in a press conference afterward. “But unfortunately, there were some items thrown at the building and some banging on the doors, on the windows that created the scenario where it didn’t seem possible to engage in that dialogue at this time with those people that were on site today. Again I recognize and appreciate their right to voice that concern and understand how difficult it is…This is the last decision we wanted to make but in the end, we have to do what’s in the best interest of safety and we stand by that decision.”

When pressed again if he should have gone out there despite what did occur, Lungarini said:

“It was my intention to have an opportunity to go out and speak with them. The scenario that was created based on the behavior didn’t present an opportunity to do so.”

That decision was not fondly met.

“It’s awful the guy won’t even come out here and talk to us about anything,” Napoli said. “We just want the truth. It is what it is. This really sets in when you are by yourself at night. (Tuesday’s practice) could have been the last time I lace (the skates) up forever.”

The students returned to their respective schools, at least having had their voices heard, although the outcome remained the same.

“How can kids be in school with 3,000 people but can’t play in a basketball game with 100 people or less (watching)?” Conlon said. “All of us are willing to play the games, livestream it with no fans. What else can we possibly say to make that happen?”

Said Shea: “If they don’t overturn it, it’s up to the schools to look at our options. If guys want to play more games and have conclusions to our seasons, that’s something we all need to look at and consider. I don’t know if that goes anywhere but at least it’s worth a discussion.”