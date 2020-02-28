Strong fourth quarter lifts Xavier over Sheehan in SCC tournament’s opening round

MIDDLETOWN – All the Xavier basketball team needed was a little bit of a cushion in order to spread Sheehan out in the closing minutes of Thursday’s Southern Connecticut Conference tournament game.

With Sheehan needing to commit fouls to get Xavier into a one-and-one situation at the free-throw line, spreading the court was the necessary decision. But making free throws on the back end was also necessary.

No. 7 seed Xavier did that, making all but one free throw down the stretch to win 62-52 at home over No. 10 Sheehan in the tournament’s opening round at home.

“We didn’t want (Jack) McDonnell or (Garrett) Molampy to get threes off and they didn’t get many off,” Xavier coach Mike Kohs said. “We did an outstanding job on both of those guys. Our defense was great overall.”

Xavier's Stephen Kohs discusses the Falcons' 62-52 victory over Sheehan in the opening round of the SCC tournament. #ctbb pic.twitter.com/aR1ZzfClGZ — Joe Morelli (@nhrJoeMorelli) February 28, 2020

Xavier made 11 of 12 foul shots over the final 1:21 to seal the win.

“You make your foul shots in a game like this, you are going to win,” Sheehan coach Joe Gaetano said.

This was the third time Xavier (14-7) had defeated Sheehan (13-8) this season, including a double-overtime affair with Kohs’ son Stephen scoring a career-high 34 points.

The younger Kohs scored 16 Thursday, including the first four free throws after the Falcons entered the bonus to keep it a three-possession game.

“That’s a good team. They have four really good kids who can score the ball,” Kohs said about Sheehan.

Now the Falcons will try to defeat No. 2 seed Hillhouse for the first time in Saturday’s quarterfinals. The Academics, the No. 7 team in the Register/GameTimeCT Top 10 poll, won both regular season meetings.

Game time is 2:30 p.m. at Branford High.

“We are happy we are going to get another shot at them that’s for sure,” Mike Kohs said. “We have to take care of the basketball and we have to rebound. In the first two games we didn’t do a good job, especially on the backboards. If we do that, we should be there, we should have a chance at the end.”

End-to-end action between Xavier and Sheehan. Its Parker Hunter with the hoop for X. #ctbb pic.twitter.com/QiZN1Y3iuG — Joe Morelli (@nhrJoeMorelli) February 28, 2020

Neither team led by more than four points through the first three quarters Thursday. Xavier hit six of its first eight shots to open up a cushion, two baskets each by Kareem Grisham (19 points) and Parker Hunter (17).

Xavier went out to an 8-point lead (47-39) before Sheehan cut it back to four. Then the Falcons spread the court with just under 3 minutes left. Mike Kohs then called out to provide further instructions with 2:34 left.

Sheehan had committed just three fouls to that point in the second half. Xavier kept possession until the Titans committed four more fouls, which took 73 seconds to accomplish.

“I think we are pretty good at holding the ball out,” Stephen Kohs said.

Said Mike Kohs: “They were going to have to come out and get us.”

SCC TOURNAMENT BRACKET

Kristopher Jackson scored a game-high 20 points for Sheehan. But after the first two made free throws by Stephen Kohs extended , he was called for a charge. After the next two, Jackson shuffled his feet going in for a two-handed slam dunk.

“We had three turnovers down at the end of the game,” Gaetano said. “I think we got a little bit out of sync on offense and on defense, too. … Things got away from us in the fourth quarter.”

Hunter made two more free throws to make it 57-47 with 57.2 seconds left.

Sheehan now has 10 days to prepare for the Division III state tournament.

I feel good about us, I do. There are some really good teams in Division III, there is no question about it,” Gaetano said. “But I like to think we are a good team, too, we have had some quality losses. If we play like this in the states, I like our chances. I think we can play with everybody there.”