Statement wins solidify New Canaan’s status as FCIAC contender

3 1 of 3 Mile Wilson / Contributed Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





The games were reminiscent of the magical run the New Canaan boys basketball team experienced during its state championship campaign just two years ago.

On back-to-back days, the Rams defeated two previously unbeaten teams — first knocking off Staples in Westport 59-51, and then Ridgefeld 64-59 in double overtime on their home court.

It was certainly cause for celebration, but this year there’s a much greater feeling in everything the Rams do: Appreciation.

“Our whole approach this season has been to appreciate everything,” New Canaan coach Danny Melzer said.

The Rams were already near the top of the FCIAC standings but the consecutive wins against the Wreckers and Tigers sent a loud message to the rest of the conference.

“It’s the biggest two wins of the year,” New Canaan senior co-captain Christian Sweeney said after the Ridgefield game. “We came into this week knowing that these two undefeated teams were ranked higher than us and people thought they were going to beat us. We just used that as motivation to come back and overtake them.”

While the focus has been on appreciating the season, Melzer didn’t understate the Rams’ ultimate goal.

“Our goal is to win an FCIAC championship and we know we’re probably going to have to see (Ridgefield) at some point in order to do that,” Melzer said. “We want to enjoy that (first) win, but we’re not done. We haven’t accomplished our goals yet, so we’ve got to keep working and keep getting better.”

At 8-2, New Canaan is in the mix for one of the top seeds in the 18-team FCIAC tournament, which begins with playdown games on Saturday, and a round of 16 next Tuesday.

The record is impressive, but the season hasn’t been without some bumps.

After starting 3-0, the Rams had three starters quarantined for two games due to COVID protocols.

“It was eye-opening for some of the kids who had to quarantine,” Melzer said. “That made the approach of appreciating everything real.”

Melzer said the kids who couldn’t play handled the situation as well as they could. Their teammates and coaches met with them every day via Zoom and they stayed involved, becoming what Melzer called “our biggest fans.”

For some younger players, it was an opportunity to get on the court.

They stumbled in a 48-40 loss to McMahon, but rebounded with a 56-34 win over Danbury, holding the Hatters scoreless in the first quarter and to one point in the third.

“I don’t know if they were quite ready for the moment against McMahon,” Melzer said of the younger players. “But the way they responded against Danbury by shutting them out in the first quarter and playing an excellent game showed me a lot about who they are as kids and as a program.”

With a full lineup for the weekend, New Canaan beat rival Darien 55-51 before the victories over Staples and Ridgefield, the latter of which ended the Tigers’ 21-game winning streak.

Melzer said the Rams have had great leadership behind senior tri-captains Sweeney, Leo Magnus, and Will Bozzella.

“We’ve been able to rely on them,” Melzer said. “I’m constantly asking for feedback outside of practice, during practice and during games. They’re an extension of the coaching staff.”

If the Rams can grab one of the top four playoff spots, it would mean two home games in the league tournament, something which brings Melzer back to his playing days in Stamford when the FCIAC’s top four seeds hosted quarterfinal games.

“My senior year we had to play at St. Joe’s, which was really impossible to win at,” Melzer said. “The home court advantage is a pretty cool element and hopefully we can continue to win so we can host some playoff games.”





david.stewart@hearstmediact.com; @dstewartsports



