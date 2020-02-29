State Open semifinalists decided

NEW HAVEN — Only 5 of 14 weight classes saw the top four seeds making it to the semifinals when the State Open wrestled through the quarterfinal round at the Floyd Little Athletic Center on Friday night.

Saturday wrestling resumes at 10 a.m.

The championship semifinals are at 12:15 p.m.

Third place and fifth place bouts are set for 3:45 p.m.

The championship finals are scheduled for 5 p.m.

The longest shots reaching the semis were #15 seed John Summers from Warde (182), #13 seed Cody McHenry from Branford (195), #13 seed Martial Sutton from Glastonbury (120), #13 Hunter Rasmussen from Warde (170), #12 seed Patrick Rescanski from Foran (heavyweight), #12 seed Will Hamilton from Bristol Central (106), Jacob Vecchio from Southington (220) and #11 seed Thomas Nichols from Bristol Eastern (138).

The 126, 145, 152 and 160 pound semis will see four state champions vying for a spot in the finals.

Semifinalists

106 pounds

#1 Class M champ Josh Brault (Barlow) vs #12 seed Class L third Will Hamilton (Bristol Central)

#2 Class LL champ Michael Longo (Trumbull) vs #3 Class L champ Evan Lindner (New Milford

113 pounds

#1 Class L champ Michael Rapuano (Xavier) vs #5 Class LL second Lucas Coleman (Warde)

#2 Class LL champ Kai O’Dell (Danbury) vs #5 Class L second Bryce Arnold (Westhersfield)

120 pounds

#1 Class LL champ Drew Currier (Hall) vs #13 Class LL fourth Martial Sutton (Glastonbury)

#2 Class S champ Dylan Levesque (East Hampton) vs #3 Class L champ Joe Iamunno (North Haven)

126 pounds

#1 Class LL champ Tyler Johnson (Danbury) vs #4 Class M champ Daniel Charron (Killingly)

#2 Class L champ Kalil Shabazz (Middletown) vs #3 Class M champ Zachary Johns (Suffield/Windsor Locks)

132 pounds

#1 Class L champ Thomas Finn (Simsbury) vs #5 Class S second Braeden O’Brien (Bacon Academy)

#2 Class S champ Devin Matthews (Gilbert) vs #3 Class LL champ Jack Ryan (Trumbull)

138 pounds

#1 Class LL champ Ryan Jack (Danbury) vs. #4 Class L champ Khalil Bourjeli (New Milford)

#7 Class L second John Mairano vs #11 Class L third Thomas Nichols (Bristol Eastern)

145 pounds

#1 Class LL champ Will Ebert (Warde) vs #4 Class S champ Ben Richardson (Killingly)

#2 Class L champ James Lunt (Xavier) vs #3 Class M champ Dylan Washburn (Suffield/Windsor Locks)

152 pounds

#1 Class LL champ Cole Shaughnessy (Warde) vs #4 Class M champ Alex Klein Wassink (Suffield/Windsor Locks)

#2 Class S champ Kyle Matthews (Gilbert) vs #3 Class L champ Tyler Sung (New Canaan)

160 pounds

#1 Class LL champ Gus Tsiranides (Fairfield Prep) vs #4 Class L champ Luke Tiscio (Xavier)

#2 Class S champ Brayden Grim (Ledyard) vs #3 Class M champ Zahir Mclean-Felix (Brookfield)

170 pounds

#1 Class LL champ Thomas Mazur (Westhill) vs #13 Class LL fourth Hunter Rasmussen (Warde)

#2 Class S champ Ryan Powers (Lyman Memorial/Windham Tech) vs #3 Class M champ Frankie McNeary (Barlow)

182 pounds

#3 Class LL champ Billy Carr (Southington) vs #15 Class LL fourth John Summers (Warde)

#4 Class L champ Simon Flaherty (Amity) vs #8 Class LL second Tyrell Jones (Danbury)

195 pounds

#1 Class M champ Carson LiCastri (Barlow) vs #13 Class M fifth Cody McHenry (Branford)

#2 Class S champ Jamikael Lytle (Northwestern) vs #6 Class M second Jadian Mckenzie (New London)

220 pounds

#1 Class M champ Christopher Gens (Avon) vs #12 Class LL third Jacob Vecchio (Southington)

#3 Class LL champ D.J. Donovan (Danbury) vs #7 Class L second Ryan Roark (East Lyme/Norwich Tech)

Heavyweight

#1 Class LL champ Matt Weiner (Shelton) vs #12 Class M third Patrick Rescanski (Foran)

#5 Class LL second Jordan Agosto (Danbury) vs #10 Class LL third Jaylin Houston (New Haven)