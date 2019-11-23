Staples field hockey tops Darien for 4th straight Class L title

WETHERSFIELD—For the Staples field hockey program, there is no place more beautiful than Wethersfield in late November.

The Wreckers captured their fourth consecutive Class L field hockey state championship Saturday by defeating Darien, 4-2 at Wethersfield High School’s Joe Cottone Field.

No. 4 ranked Staples (21-1-1 overall) pressured No. 3 seed Darien (20-2-1) all over the field for 60 minutes Saturday to secure the victory.

Erica Fanning’s goal just 3:18 before halftime gave Staples a 3-2 halftime edge.

Staples senior Ellas Bloomingdale tallied with 18:19 left to play for the 4-2 final.Staples senior goalie Roxanne Augeri made two saves in the contest.

For Darien, senior Molly Hellman scored both Blue Wave goals. Darien senior goalie Monisha Akula registered 13 saves in the contest.

Darien and Staples had played to a 0-0 tie to be 2019 FCIAC field hockey co-champions.

2019 CLASS L FIELD HOCKEY FINAL

STAPLES 4, DARIEN 2

STAPLES 3 1—4

DARIEN 2 0—2

Records: Staples 21-1-1 overall, Darien 20-2-1 overall.

Scoring: D—Molly Hellman 11:16; S—Ava Ekholdt (Kyle Kirby) 17:00; S—Kyle Kirby 23:17; D—Molly Hellman (Lindsay Olson) 25:12; S—Erica Fanning 26:42; S—Ella Bloomingdale (Kyle Kirby) 41:41. Goalies: S—Roxanne Augeri (2 saves), D—Monisha Akula (13 saves). Penalty Corners: S-9, D-2.