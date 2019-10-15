Staples High School's Morgan Fierro comes in first during the FCIAC cross country championships Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Waveny Park in New Canaan, Conn. Staples High School's Morgan Fierro comes in first during the FCIAC cross country championships Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Waveny Park in New Canaan, Conn. Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Buy photo Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 25 Caption Close Staples boys win 4th straight FCIAC Cross Country title 1 / 25 Back to Gallery

NEW CANAAN — All hail the 4-Peat.

The army known as the Staples boys cross country team ran off with the FCIAC championship Tuesday at warm and sunny Waveny Park.

The Wreckers finished with 45 points from their top five finishers to hold off Ridgefield (77 points) and Danbury (96 points) to earn their fourth consecutive conference title.

“Ridgefield put forth a big challenge. But our mindset was to 4-Peat,” Staples senior Morgan Fierro said. “(Staples coach) Laddie Lawrence is a legend. His coaching resume is second to none. We don’t succeed without him. This program has a special bond and connection. It’s about a culture of winning.”

That’s 14 FCIAC titles since 1961-62 for Staples, if you’re scoring at home. The Wreckers will go for the 5-Peat next season. Staples captured five straight FCIAC Boys Cross Country Team crowns between 1986-87 and 1990-91.

“We are a team-oriented group. We owe our success to Laddie (Lawrence). He’s the man who always has a plan,” Staples senior Nicholas Taubenheim said. “This year’s squad is a great group that puts in the work. To win this for Coach Laddie means everything to us.”

The Staples’ pack proved too much for the rest of the league over the 5K Waveny Park course through the woods. Adjustments had to be made to the course map last year due to extremely rainy weather. This year the field was able to run the original course that has served the FCIAC so well.

Staples placed five runners in the top 20 and seven in the top 23. Runnerup Ridgefield had five runners in the Top 24 and seven in the Top 28. Third place Danbury had three runners in the Top 11 but five in the Top 37.

Fierro — fourth in last year’s race — led the field in 15:54, five seconds ahead of Warde’s Austin Hutchens.

“Experience helps. But Waveny Park is always the best venue for this race,” Fierro said. “There was so much talent in the race. I knew I wanted to run in the front group and make my move at the right time. Being FCIAC Individual Champion hasn’t sunk in yet.”

“It’s been a long road to get here,” said Warde’s Hutchens, a senior. “To be the FCIAC individual runnerup is great. My time was a personal best. I knew Morgan (Fierro) was a phenomenal runner.”

Staples senior Nicholas Taubenheim — fifth last year — took third place this year in 16:00 followed by senior teammate Ted O’Kane (16:03).

“I’m happy to finish third in such a competitive field,” Taubenheim said. “The conditions were very warm. But it was better than windy and freezing like last year.”

Rounding out the Staples’ contingent were juniors George Lepska (17th, 16:36), Max Sod (20th, 16:44), Zach Taubman (21st, 16:46) and Dillon Harding (23rd, 16:49).

Pacing the Ridgefield effort were Charles Namiot (9th, 16:11), Charles King (12th, 16:19) and Trevor DeMarco (13th, 16:21). Leading Danbury were senior captains Jacob Hefele (5th, 16:05) and Jack Watson (8th, 16:09).

But the afternoon ultimately belonged to Staples and history.

“The groups change a bit each year so each group identifies with each title so it’s special,” said Lawrence, who has been the Wreckers’ coach for over 50 years. “What is cool is that the graduates come back and remind the new group it’s their time. Henry Wynne has come back often to speak to the teams. I could see when they were freshmen that Morgan (Fierro) and Nicholas (Taubenheim) were standouts.”





FCIAC BOYS CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP

5K. At Waveny Park, New Canaan.

TEAM SCORES: 1, Staples 45 points; 2, Ridgefield 77; 3, Danbury 96; 4, Trumbull 108; 5, Warde 155; 6, Greenwich 184; 7, Westhill 190; 8, New Canaan 198; 9, Ludlowe 240; 10, Wilton 279; 11, Norwalk 280; 12, Darien 318; 13, Stamford 373; 14, St. Joseph 423; 15, McMahon 443.

TOP 15 INDIVIDUALS: 1, Morgan Fierro (Staples) 15:54; 2, Austin Hutchens (Warde) 15:59; 3, Nick Taubenheim (Staples) 16:00; 4, Ted O’Kane (Staples) 16:03; 5, Jacob Hefele (Danbury) 16:05; 6, Greg Vogt (Warde) 16:08; 7, Colin McLaughlin (Westhill) 16:09; 8, Jack Watson (Danbury) 16:09; 9, Charles Namiot (Ridgefield) 16:11; 10, Alex Bein (Greenwich) 16:11; 11, Dylan Rosemark (Danbury) 16:18; 12, Charles King (Ridgefield) 16:19; 13, Trevor DeMarco (Ridgefield) 16:21; 14, Sam Sweeney (Ludlowe) 16:25; 15, Cyrus Asgari (Trumbull) 16:29.