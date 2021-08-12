Stamford, Westhill football programs embrace OTA opportunity: ‘A lot of teaching’

3 1 of 3 Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Westhill High / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 3 of 3





The Stamford and Westhill football programs are using this week’s organized team activities availability to teach.

“We’re adding some new things, having graduated 25 players from 2019,” Stamford coach Jamar Greene said about the three days (Thursday through Saturday) authorized by the CIAC. “We will still be a spread team on offense, but we will do things that fit our personnel.

“OTAs will help. We have athletes, but no experience (one player) back at the varsity level.”

Teams are allowed to distribute equipment, issue lockers, go over team expectations, hand out playbooks, hold video reviews, have chalk talks, and teach stretching and safety techniques. They can also do walk-through teaching in drills: stances, lining up, cadence.

Greene said: “We did a couple camps. A lot of our kids got helmets and shoulder pads then. We will meet with parents and talk team rules going into the season. We have a big freshmen group, 50 to 55. We want to let the new parents know about our Booster Club, give them a tour of Boyle Stadium.”

While OTAs offer some positives, Greene said he would rather have a week of spring football.

“Even if it was for only this year, I could have gotten in more teaching in terms of safety, how to tackle, with the 10 days in the spring,” he said. “These three days aren’t a substitute. When you have so many kids playing varsity football for the first time throughout the state, spring football would have been a chance to teach.”

The CIAC removed the spring football option following the 2019 season.

Starting Slow

Football is played fast. Taking it slow in preparation for the season sits well with Westhill coach Aland Joseph.

“OTAs are great for us,” Joseph said. “We have a lot of teaching to do. It is important for our guys to go through the fundamentals and the basics. We want to start from the ground up. Everyone at first wants to put their foot on the pedal and go. We want to do it the right way for us.

“I like the fact that OTAs almost force us to slow it down,” he said. “Meetings will be part of it. We have some new things we are doing defensively and offensively. We will go through everything with our players.”

Westhill saw 75 players attend summer sessions. It now has 95 players signed to play at the three levels.

“We have 45 kids signed up as freshmen. When you talk about building a foundation, that is a great number to start with,” Joseph said. “Most of our kids haven’t played football. A lot of our staff are educators, teachers by trade. That is something we want to continue with our football program.”

COVID-19 Concerns

Greene and Joseph are cautious, given the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s taken forever to get to this point,” Greene said. “We are hoping that the COVID numbers stay down so we can have a season. It is all-systems-go for now, but that can change in a week. We will do everything we can here to stay safe.”

Joseph said, “It is always the elephant in the room. Yes, a lot of it is out of our control. For me, I’d rather be prepared. We are going to make sure we do what we can do. Whenever we are in close contact, we will have masks on. We will follow the CDC guidelines. We will do our best to be safe and smart about it. That is what I’m telling our guys. When you go home, take care of your immune system so you don’t get sick. That way we can actually play football this year.”

A mandatory five-day conditioning week without pads begins Monday, Aug. 16. Upper pads can be worn beginning Saturday, Aug. 21. Full pad practices begin on Wednesday, Aug. 25. The season opens Sept. 9-11.









william.bloxsom@hearstmediact.com



Twitter: @blox354





