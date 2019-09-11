GameTime CT

Football

Stamford, Staples to honor those killed in accident

Players from the Stamford and Staples football teams will wear two helmet decals honoring one Stamford basketball player and a former Stamford football player during their game Friday night at 7 p.m. at Boyle Stadium.

Former football player Ky-Mani Antoine and senior basketball player NiShawn Tolliver were killed in a car accident in late August.

 

