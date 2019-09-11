Stamford, Staples to honor those killed in accident

On a day of sad remembrance, this small action of compassion and sportsmanship is heartwarming and appreciated. Thank you Staples High School Football. pic.twitter.com/XwcjwRAv6C — Stamford Football (@BlackKnightsFB) September 11, 2019

Players from the Stamford and Staples football teams will wear two helmet decals honoring one Stamford basketball player and a former Stamford football player during their game Friday night at 7 p.m. at Boyle Stadium.

Former football player Ky-Mani Antoine and senior basketball player NiShawn Tolliver were killed in a car accident in late August.