Stamford rolls over Nashua to stay alive in Senior Legion Northeast Regionals

The Stamford Senior American Legion baseball team rebounded from an opening-round loss in the Northeast Regionals in Worcester, Mass.

Stamford got the bats going early, walloping Nashua, NH 11-1 Thursday afternoon.

The loss eliminated Nashua from the tournament.

Stamford stays alive and will face the loser of the Thursday night’s game between Brattleboro, VT and Shrewsbury, Mass., Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Fitton Field in another elimination game.

Joey Skarad set the tone for the Stamford offense, hitting a two-run home run in the first inning.

Stamford was not done, scoring five runs in the first and two more in the second.

Skarad was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI; Matt Wirz went 4-for-4 with three RBI and two runs and Noah Skaug went 2-for-4 with two runs driven in.

The big lead allowed Stamford to save the arm of ace Grant Purpura who came out after two and two-thirds innings, meaning he can come back to pitch should Stamford advance to Saturday.

Purpura struck out four, giving up a hit.

Bobby Cribbin relieved him, tossing two and two-thirds and giving up just one hit.

“Obviously, we had to win today and our bats came out with a purpose,” Stamford coach Kevin Murray said. “We were also able to get Grant (Purpura) out. We are in good shape moving forward being able to save out arms. We have TJ (Wainwright) going tomorrow, hopefully he can give us some length and we should have everyone ready for Saturday.”