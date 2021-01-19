“Passionate about giving back’: NAACP/MLK Basketball Classic trophies to honor Stamford’s Bryant

The last two seasons when Westhill and Stamford would meet on the basketball court, Jack Bryant was always there standing proud behind the scorer’s table at midcourt.

Bryant, a Westhill graduate, Stamford Board of Education member and former President of the Stamford NAACP, helped create the Stamford NAACP/MLK Basketball Classic featuring an annual triple header of basketball with Stamford going against Westhill in girls, boys and unified sports the Saturday of Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.

This past weekend would have been the third installment of the popular event, but with the basketball season delayed due to COVID-19, the games were not held.

It was also going to be the first year the games were played without Bryant, who died at the age of 63 in April after contracting the coronavirus.

In Bryant’s memory, the athletic directors from both schools, in consultation with Bryant’s family, named the trophies from the annual games after Bryant.

Stamford football coach, and Bryant’s son, Jamar Greene said he and his family are touched that Bryant’s name will live on for future generations of Stamford athletes.

“He was very passionate about giving back to the community and uplifting the youth in Stamford. That was a big part of who he was,” Greene said. “We appreciate that Stamford and the athletic directors (Chris) Passamano and (Dick) Cerone thought about him and did this. As a family we would like to have him here with us. We hope that naming these trophies after him will carry on his name and his legacy.”

Now, when Stamford and Westhill boys and girls basketball meet on MLK weekend, they will be playing for the Jack Bryant Memorial Trophy.

“After the tragedy of Jack passing, it was pretty natural that we would name the trophy in his honor,” Westhill Athletic Director Dick Cerone said. “Jack was such an influential member of the community. He was the driving force behind making the basketball triple-header an event and holding it on Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. Naming the trophy after him is a great way to pay respect to a great man”

In its first two years, being held at Stamford and then Westhill, the event grew in size. Organizers hope once life return to normal, the event will be one of the cornerstones of athletics in the city each year.

“When Jack came to us with the idea of playing these games he saw it as one big encompassing city event and thought MLK weekend was the perfect time to play it,” Stamford Athletic director Chris Passamano said. “We have already drawn good crowds for it and now with a trophy on the line, it should be even more fun for the kids and something everyone looks forward to each winter.”