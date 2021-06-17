Stamford High’s Saunders named 2021 Rioux Award winner

5 1 of 5 Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 5 Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 5 4 of 5 Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 5 of 5









Kim Saunders was already excited in the hours before heading to senior prom last week when her phone rang.

The incoming call was letting Saunders know she had been named the 2021 Allyson Rioux Memorial Award winner

“They called right as I was getting ready for prom. I was super excited to find out I was getting the Rioux Award,” Saunders said. “There are a lot of great athletes in Stamford and I know a lot of them were up for this. I didn’t think I would get it but I’m so honored. I know there have been some great athletes and people that have gotten this award like Gloria Mattioli, who I played with.”

Saunders was a two-sport athlete at Stamford High, excelling in volleyball and softball.

As a freshman, Saunders stepped into the role as a starting pitcher for the varsity softball team.

The team made two FCIAC semifinals and one CIAC Class LL quarterfinal in Saunders four years.

Saunders earned All-Conference honors for softball three years and was named All-FCIAC First Team her senior year while serving as team captain.

She was also a member of the Black Knights varsity volleyball team.

Off the field, Saunders was a member of the National Honor Society and will be attending Bentley University in the fall.

For all her efforts, along with her success in the classroom and community, Saunders is the 2021 recipient of the Allyson Rioux Memorial Award.

Allyson Rioux was a standout softball player from Stamford who died in 1989 from an inoperable brain tumor. To keep her memory alive, a $5,000 award was established in her name to be presented to a senior female athlete in the Stamford Schools.

The memorial award was established in Rioux’s memory to annually recognize someone who has proven herself to be an athlete of exceptional ability, determination, courage and an unselfish devotion to her teammates.

Cheryl Tiscia, the president of the Allyson Rioux Memorial Foundation, and Rioux’s sister, said Saunders represents the qualities that made her sister a Stamford legend.

“We are thrilled to name Kim Saunders as our 2021 Award Recipient,” Tiscia said. “While her skill level and list of accolades is impressive, it was the comment made by her softball coach, Melissa Giordano, that really stood out. Coach Giordano said Kim’s most admirable trait is her understanding of the importance of team. Allyson always put her team first. Kim’s noted respect by teammates and coaches alike is also impressive. Athletically, the fact that Kim was called upon to pitch at the varsity level as a freshman speaks volumes to her athleticism as well as her poise and maturity. In addition, in softball she has received all-conference honors all three years, including All-FCIAC first team this season.”

Saunders earned the starting pitching job as a freshman on a team full of upperclassmen.

“I have seen her get more confident in her pitching. As a freshman, she had players around her that helped build her confidence,” Giordano said. “Now, she is the one that has to be at the top helping the younger girls out, she took over. I have seen her confidence grow every year. She has always been a hard worker and always committed to the team. She matured so much from then both on and off the field.”

Saunders threw all of her three main pitches (curveball, screwball, rise ball) for strikes and became adept at mixing in her entire repertoire to keep hitters off balance.

“This season was amazing for me,” Saunders said. “Just getting to play was great after missing last year. This year, we had the closest team think we ever had in my four years here. We didn’t do as well as we wanted in the FCIAC and states but we had great team bonding and were all so close. With remote learning and masks and everything else, this was not how I thought my senior year would be. I am just glad we got to have a season and we got to experience prom and graduation.”





