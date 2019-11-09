St. Luke’s girls soccer wins FAA championship, denying Greenwich Academy fourth-straight title

NEW CANAAN — The St. Luke’s girls soccer team had won the FAA regular season a few times, in recent years, but always came up short of winning the league championship.

No longer.

Using a fast start, scoring twice in the first 15 minutes of the game, St. Luke’s beat Greenwich Academy 2-1, winning the FAA championship.

“It feels great. Especially beating GA, they have always been our rivals,” St. Luke’s senior captain Lea Panagiotidis said. “It was a tough game but we played our hearts out and we worked until the last minute. The first 15 is always very important because finals are always going to be close game. Starting off hot and ready to go and getting that first goal set the tone for the rest of the game.”

St. Luke’s got a corner kick nine minutes into the game and converted for the first goal.

Julia Lombardo played the ball into the box and Panagiotidis was there to finish at close range.

The Storm kept up the attack, scoring again five minutes later when Ali Gall hit the back of the net after finding space to work inside the box.

GA would finally awaken, scoring its lone goal with 22:29 left in the half when Tessa Brooks got her foot on a bouncing ball in the box following a corner kick, getting her team within one.

“We didn’t play very well in the first half, to be very honest. That was the worst we played all season and that was the difference in the game,” GA coach Alistair Lonsdale said. “To be fair to this group of kids, they have made the final four-straight years and won three. The consistency is amazing. I am very proud of these kids.”

The second half saw the teams go back-and-forth before the Gators took control for most of the final 20 minutes.

The best chance to score came with 33:46 to play when a Greenwich Academy free kick from 25 yards out rang off the goalpost before being cleared out of harm’s way.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Lea Panagiotidis, St. Luke’s. The senior scored the game’s first goal and was involved in the action all game long for the Storm.

QUOTABLE

“The way they dug deep with all the pressure Greenwich was putting on us, was fantastic,” St. Luke’s coach Dan Clarke said. “This means a lot. We have won the regular season a bunch of times but we have not won this for a number of years. The girls wanted this and they went out there and proved that, today.”





ST. LUKE’S 2,

GREENWICH ACADEMY 1

GREENWICH ACADEMY 1 0—1

ST. LUKE’S 2 0—2

Goals: SL— Lea Panagiotidis, Ali Gall; GA— Tessa Brooks. Assists: SL— Julia Lombardo. Goalies: SL—Ashley Barton 6 saves; GA—Ella Fugelsang