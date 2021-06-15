St. Joseph’s Maddie Fried named Gatorade Connecticut Girls Soccer Player of the Year

Maddie Fried from St. Joseph was named the Gatorade Connecticut Girls Soccer Player of the Year, Gatorade announced on Tuesday morning.

Fried is a two-time GameTimeCT State Player of the Year. She finished this past season with 15 goals and 11 assists for the Cadets, the co-FCIAC East Division champions. Fried, who will play at Villanova next season, finished her career with 80 goals and 54 assists.

Fried is the first player from St. Joseph to win the Gatorade award since Jenna Bike won it in back-to-back seasons (2014 and 2015).

Fried is also a four-time All-FCIAC and coaches all-state selection, a past All-American pick by the United Soccer Coaches and a two-time All-New England pick and Connecticut Girls Soccer Coaches Association Player of the Year,.

Gatorade makes its selection based on academic excellence and off-the-field achievements as well. She maintained a B-plus average and was a student ambassador and volunteered in community service activities for her church.