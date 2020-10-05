St. Joseph’s Maddie Fried to miss Monday’s game with undisclosed injury

St. Joseph’s Maddie Fried was named an All-American. St. Joseph’s Maddie Fried was named an All-American. Photo: Arnold Gold / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Arnold Gold / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close St. Joseph’s Fried to miss Monday’s game with an undisclosed injury 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

St. Joseph All-American forward Maddie Fried will not play Monday evening against Fairfield Warde, St. Joseph coach Jack Nogueira said Sunday evening.

Nogueira confirmed in a text message that Fried would be out for the Cadets’ second game Monday night after an undisclosed injury she suffered in the season opener against Trumbull last Thursday. Fried, who scored earlier in the game, went head over heels on a hard slide tackle.

Nogueira would not disclose the nature of the injury. He did say Fried, who will play at Villanova next season, would also miss Tuesday’s scheduled game against Fairfield Ludlowe.

Fried finished with 27 goals and 17 assists last season for the Cadets to earn GameTimeCT Player of the Year laurels.