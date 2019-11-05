St. Joseph wins in OT, Staples cruises to advance to FCIAC final

WILTON — As part of her pep talk before the start of overtime, St. Joseph junior forward Maddie Fried reminded her teammates that they hadn’t come this far for nothing, adding that she had never wanted to win a game so badly in her life.

Fried then did her part, converting a penalty kick in the second 10-minute overtime period to give second-seed St. Joseph a 2-1 victory over third-seed (and defending champ) Ridgefield in the second game of a semifinal doubleheader at Kristine Lilly Field.

The Cadets (15-0-3) will meet another unbeaten, top-seed Staples (16-0-2), in the conference championship game Thursday night at Fairfield Warde. Staples advanced with a devastating 6-0 triumph over fourth-seed New Canaan in the first semifinal Monday.

Fried’s game-winning spot kick came after St. Joseph teammate Anastasia Kydes was taken down in the box with 8:37 left in the second overtime. She beat Ridgefield goalie Kelly Chittenden with a shot to the right corner.

“We’ve been practicing PKs now … you just have to get your head in the game and you have to silence everything around you,” Fried said. “I just knew that that was going to be the end of the game, so I made it.”

After Fried’s go-ahead goal, the Cadets were able to preserve their lead and earn a spot in the finals.

“No one deserved to lose; I just thought we deserved to win,” St. Joseph coach Jack Nogueira said. “We came up with a big play by a special player.”

The Cadets came closest to breaking through in a scoreless first half, forcing Chittenden to make several superb saves and nearly taking the lead when Fried sent a shot off the post.

But with forwards Caitlin Slaminko, Faith Arnold and Tasha Riek getting more space, Ridgefield created chances early in the second half. The Tigers (14-1-3) then went ahead in the 64th minute, when a St. Joseph conceded an own goal off Eva McKinley’s free kick into the box.

The advantage lasted less than two minutes, however, as Annie Stook scored on a header to tie the game with 14 minutes remaining.

Arnold almost ended the match in regulation, blasting a shot that skimmed off the Staples crossbar and over the net with 3:15 left in the second half.

“I can’t give enough credit to how (Ridgefield coach) Iain (Golding) runs his program,” Nogueira said. “They are always ready to play … they’re a quality opponent. I’m just happy about my girls. A lot of people didn’t think we could compete for a championship and now we have a chance on Thursday night … we’re going to give everything we can.”

The first semifinal was the stage for a masterclass by top-seed Staples. The Wreckers scored four times in the opening half and went on to rout New Canaan, 6-0.

Marlo von der Ahe, Mia Gonzalez, Autumn Smith, and Kathryn Ialeggio scored in the first 40 minutes, and Smith and Ialeggio each scored again in the second half.

“We played them a couple of weeks ago and beat them 1-0,” Staples coach Barry Beattie said. “We should have scored more goals in the game, but when New Canaan are in a close game they don’t go away. The team talk today was they we knew they weren’t going away so we had to put them away.

“The second, third and fourth goals coming quickly really propelled us,” Beattie added. “And the goals were of the highest quality.”

“We came out with a lot of intensity,” Smith said. “If we play our best, honestly, we can score a million goals.”

New Canaan was unable to string together enough passes to threaten a Staples defense led by Mia Gonzalez, Cailyn Lesher and Gabriella Gonzalez. The Rams best chances came close together in the second half, as Dillyn Patten sent a shot wide and Olivia Bognon had her shot stopped by Staples goalie Marissa Shorrock.

STAPLES 6, NEW CANAAN 0

NEW CANAAN 0 0 — 0

STAPLES 4 2 — 6

Scoring: Staples – Autumn Smith 2 goals; Kathryn Ialeggio 2 goals; Marlo von der Ahe 1 goal; Mia Gonzalez 1 goal; Lys Goldman 2 assists; Gabriela Gonzalez 1 assist.

Records: Staples 16-0-2; New Canaan

ST. JOSEPH 2, RIDGEFIELD 1 (OT)

RIDGEFIELD 0 1 0 0 — 1

ST. JOSEPH 0 1 0 1 — 2

Scoring: SJ – Annie Stook 1 goal; Maddie Fried 1 goal. R – St. Joseph own goal.

Records: St. Joseph 15-0-3; Ridgefield 14-1-3