St. Joseph responds to four-run deficit, rallies past Ledyard into Class L final

WEST HAVEN — There haven’t been many moments this season in which St. Joseph softball has trailed, but in Wednesday’s Class L semifinal game against Ledyard its resiliency prevailed.

After falling behind 4-0 in the third inning, St. Joseph proceeded to post crooked numbers in the final four frames to win 11-5.

“We didn’t come to play in the first couple of innings, which is uncharacteristic,” St. Joseph coach Jeff Babineau said. “The good thing was that there was a lot of game left. It was only three innings in and we immediately cut it in half. Ledyard scored again and we had to cut it in half again, next thing we knew it was tied. The resiliency was very good.”

St. Joseph advances to the Class L final against No. 1 Masuk, its first state championship appearance since it won the Class M title in 2018.

“Having previous playoff experience definitely helps a lot,” senior Brittany Mairano said. “With the freshmen and sophomores you get nerves and that can sometimes overcome how you play. It really just helps with being less nervous.”

Mairano went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Maddy Fitzgerald had two hits and two RBIs including a double to spark the Cadets’ offense.

⬇️6: Brittany Mairano singles in two runs and Riley McDermott gets an RBI groundout #ctsb St. Joseph 11, Ledyard 5 pic.twitter.com/wb35paSHad — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 10, 2021

“(Mairano) has been like that all year,” Babineau said. “Our one through four hitters are very tough and they learned from the first time through and kept at it.”

After a shaky top half of the third, St. Joseph rebounded with two runs in the bottom half on a RBI double by Fitzgerald followed by a RBI single by starting pitcher Lauren Wasikowski.

“We just kept playing with heart and realized it wasn’t over until it’s over,” Wasikowski said. “We have 21 outs and we use every single opportunity we have.”

⬇️5: Brittany Mairano drives in a run and scores on a Riley McDermott for a St. Joseph lead. A few batters later Coco Bartone doubled in another run #ctsb St. Joseph 8, Ledyard 5 pic.twitter.com/wFQHyts8F6 — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 10, 2021

Ledyard starting pitcher Sara Rivers drove in her team’s fifth run in the top of the fourth to extend the lead to 5-2, but St. Joseph remained calm.

Four of Ledyard’s five runs were earned but Wasikowski recovered, allowing just two baserunners for the remainder of the game.

“It has been amazing just getting to learn and grow with these girls and getting to know them not only as players on the field but as great teammates,” Wasikowski said. “It truly has been such a great experience and opportunity.”

⬇️4: St. Joseph ties it up with a three run inning supplied by Coco Bartone and Claire Gardella’s RBI singles and a RBI fielders choice by Niamh Dougherty #ctsb Ledyard 5, St. Joseph 5 pic.twitter.com/iFRMdxJbxK — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 10, 2021

The Cadets responded with three runs of their own, tying the game at 5-5 thanks to RBIs by Coco Bartone, Claire Gardella and Niamh Dougherty.

“We tried not to freak out and to stay calm throughout the whole thing,” Mairano said. “We know that eventually it would all come together and when we all hit it is amazing.”

⬆️3: Ledyard scores four after loading the bases and a bit of a St. Joseph meltdown #ctsb Ledyard 4, St. Joseph 0 pic.twitter.com/cTGDxIHpGo — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 10, 2021

St. Joseph stayed locked in, scoring three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to distance itself from Ledyard 11-5.

Wasikowski’s next challenge will potentially be her toughest, going head to head with Kathryn Gallant and a prolific Panthers offense.

“I am very excited for the championship,” Wasikowski said. “Masuk is a great team so I am looking forward to playing them.”

“We will prepare like we normally do,” Babineau said. “We will work on what we know they are about, it is an excellent program. They are No. 1 in the state for a reason and hopefully we give them a game, that’s what we are here for.

ST. JOSEPH 11, LEDYARD 5 LEDYARD 0 0 4 1 0 0 0 — 5 7 3

ST. JOSEPH 0 0 2 3 3 3 X — 11 11 3 Batteries: SJ—Lauren Wasikowski (W) and Niamh Dougherty L—Sara Rivers (L), Aaliyah Amidon (6), Sara Rivers (7) and Paige Perkins.