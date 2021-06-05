St. Joseph hits three home runs in Class L quarterfinal softball win over Naugatuck

TRUMBULL — The runs have always come for St. Joseph softball this season. Early, late, they’ve always shown up.

The Cadets have scored at least seven runs in five of their six postseason games and 16 of their 22 games overall. They hit three home runs in a 9-0 home win over Naugatuck in the CIAC Class L quarterfinals on Friday afternoon, pushed up a little earlier to avoid predicted thunderstorms.

They avoided the meteorological lightning. The softball kind showed up.

“After we see a pitcher a few times, we adjust. It’s the best thing about our lineup,” Cadets junior pitcher Lauren Wasikowski said. “We always make adjustments. It’s so deep that everyone contributes. It’s really nice to have that backing you up.”

Second-seeded St. Joseph (21-1), ranked fourth in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll, will face sixth-seeded Ledyard (18-3) in the semifinals on Monday or Tuesday at a site and time to be announced.

St. Joseph has not scored fewer than three runs in a game this season, doing that twice, including in its only loss, a 6-3 decision to Ludlowe in the FCIAC final.

That’s where the Cadets were until the sixth inning Friday, courtesy of Maddy Fitzgerald’s three-run bomb in the second inning. But Janelli Pratts led off the bottom of the sixth with a home run. Niamh Dougherty had a two-run home run soon after. Jill Guilfoyle had a two-run single. It got back to Pratts for an RBI hit. They bopped out eight hits in the sixth.

“We talk about being patient: First at-bat, learn; second at-bat, adjust,” St. Joseph coach Jeff Babineau said. “They do a very good job. We’ve got a lot of power. We can do what we need to do all through the order.”

Lauren Wasikowski on the St. Joseph lineup, which hit three home runs behind her today. #ctsb pic.twitter.com/jIjuxS3Ndr — Michael Fornabaio (@fornabaioctp) June 4, 2021

And Wasikowski was perfect through four and a third until Felicia Salvati beat out a little ground ball to the right side for 10th-seeded Naugatuck.

“It was a nice hit. She really took the ball I pitched and took it the way she should’ve,” Wasikowski said. “It was good hitting on her part. The key was just to stay focused, not let it get to us and just get the next out.”

The Greyhounds’ Lauryn Ramalho followed with a line drive down the left field line. Aryn Bomberry’s fly ball sent left fielder Claire Gardella back to the fence to make the catch for the second out, and Wasikowski got a strikeout to end the only threat.

“We figured if we kept it close, we’d have an opportunity. We did that for the better part of five innings,” Naugatuck coach Kevin Wesche said.

“They certainly have a program that does a lot of stuff in the offeseason, that can certainly hit the ball. They proved it. We put the ball in play as well, just either right at them or straight up.”

Wasikowski allowed only one more hit and retired the last five. She struck out three.

“She worked very efficient today, which was good,” Babineau said. “That’s what we just talked about, being more efficient in the strike zone, getting ahead, and then working around a little bit. She did a very good job today, moved the ball well.”

Naugatuck, like St. Joseph runner-up in its league tournament, finished 19-5.

“We started off (2-3), then we built some momentum, got everybody back, got everybody healthy, started to put together a little run,” Wesche said. “We were playing very competitive ball. I’m very proud of the way the girls handled themselves throughout the whole season.”

Maddy Fitzgerald on her approach on her home run, and how St. Joseph prepared yesterday #ctsb pic.twitter.com/476WajRg4q — Michael Fornabaio (@fornabaioctp) June 4, 2021

Fitzgerald’s two-out, full-count home run followed a Gardella double and a Coco Bartone single in the second inning. It was a shot to deep left, well beyond the 200-foot fence.

“I was just really focusing on keeping my barrel behind the ball, hitting the pitch back where it came from,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s something that we work on in practice a lot.

“We really prepared, hit for a long time. I think that hard work paid off.”

Wasikowski thought she’d seen Fitzgerald hit one farther, but Fitzgerald didn’t think she’d hit one like that.

“It’s still going, isn’t it?” Babineau said. “That was probably the best ball I’ve seen her hit all year. That was crushed. She’s got quite a swing, I’ll tell you that. It’s fun to watch her play.”

ST. JOSEPH 9, NAUGATUCK 0

NAUGATUCK 000 000 0—0 3 0

ST. JOSEPH 030 006 x—9 15 0

Records: Naugatuck 19-5; St. Joseph 21-1. Batteries: N—Alyssa Roberts (L) and Kendall Allen; SJ—Lauren Wasikowski (W) and Niamh Dougherty. Home runs: SJ—Maddy Fitzgerald, Janelli Pratts, Dougherty.