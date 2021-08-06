St. Joseph football enjoying high participation this summer

St. Joseph football coach Joe Della Vecchia likes the numbers that will take the field when the Cadets begin training for the 2021 season that begins when Danbury visits on Sept. 11 at 1:30 p.m.

“We have 92 kids registered to play as of right now, who knows how many more will come out once school starts,” Della Veccia said. “We average 60 kids a day for conditioning. That’s a good number considering vacations, other sports.”

The Cadets graduated 17 players from the 2019 Class L championship team that defeated Daniel Hand 17-13. It was the third straight, and seventh state title in 10 years, for Della Vecchia’s team.

Sixteen players didn’t get a chance to defend that crown last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Maxwell Warren, a defensive back, is the lone starter back.

“Maxwell, Mark Morrissey (linebacker), Matt Morrissey (quarterback) and Tyler Tortoro (running back) are team captains. They’ve done a great job in the offseason getting with the team for conditioning,” Della Vecchia said. “Our linemen have been in the weight room, plus twice a week they do footwork drills.”

St. Joseph annually takes a get-to-know-each-other trip each June.

“We went away to Camp Castleton University (VT) Football Camp,” Della Vecchia said. “We had 50 kids for a weekend. We installed some of our stuff, got our terminology down. We’ve been running the stuff that they know. We ty to give them one thing a week. We’ve done it this way every year. What we do well we will do. What we don’t do well we won’t do. We are still figuring it out.”

St. Joseph held its own passing league for five weeks in July. Trumbull, Fairfield Prep, Seymour, Harding, Masuk, Notre Dame-Fairfield, Newtown and Shelton took part. No score was kept. Each offense took the ball on its 40 with four downs to get to the 20, then four downs to score.

Della Vecchia considered the passing league a success.

“We saw our kids competing, developing. We got to see who the receivers are going to be,” he said. “Two kids have stood out. Brandon Hutchison is playing football for the first time. Mickey Covino is going to be a junior. They’ve done a great job this summer. Defensively, our kids are ahead of where we had hoped to be. That’s being out there playing without instruction.”

The first allowed contact practice is Aug. 21.

“OTAs (organized team activities) are Aug. 12-14,” Della Veccia said. “We will hand out equipment. You can watch videos of drills what you might do. There is nothing on the field. This week we will do lifting and conditioning. Next week is an off week for vacations. Then we’ll come back for Aug. 21.”

St. Joseph will play six road games, two against non-league foes Windsor (CCC, Sept. 24) and Xavier (SCC, Oct. 2).

“We have a jamboree scheduled with Simsbury, East Haven, Naugatuck, Barlow and Notre Dame (home-Aug. 28). Our game scrimmage is at Fitch (5 p.m., Sept. 3). Ridgefield, Stamford and Trumbull we’ll play on the road. We are home to Danbury, Greenwich, Darien and Westhill.”

Hog heaven

St. Joseph has won 15 state championships since a state playoff system was instituted in 1976. It was Class L champion in 2019, Class M champ in 2018 and took Class S in 2017. That trio of titles is the Cadets fifth run on being champions. They captured five straight crowns from 1980-84, three more 1988-90, and a pair in 2009-10 and 2013-14. Ed McCarthy coached the Cadets to three titles. Della Vecchia played on that first title team. Former coach Christy Hayes won five championships.

Off to college

Della Vecchia reports that eight members from the class of 2021 will be playing in college: Jack Wallace (Kent School), Brady Hutchison (Avon Old Farms), Adam DaSilva (East Coast Prep), Max Gregor (Cheshire Academy), Dennis Elrod (Milford Academy), Carson Arkay (University of New Haven), Brian Robertson (Endicott College) and Joe Snyder (Curry College).









