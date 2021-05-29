St. Joseph duo Colin Firda, Andrew Flynn capture Chappa Invitational

The duo of Colin Firda and Andrew Flynn combined to shoot a 8-under-par best ball score of 61 Thursday to win the Chappa Invitational at Longshore Golf Course (par 69).
St. Joseph won by three strokes over host Staples (64).
CHAPPA INVITATIONAL SCORES
- St. Joseph 61
- Staples 64
- Fairfield Prep 67
- Ridgefield 67
- Greenwich 67
- Shelton 68
- New Canaan 68
- Fairfield Ludlowe 69
- Darien 69
- Amity 71
- Darien (2) 71
- St. Joseph (2) 71
- Fairfield Prep (2) 72
- Westhill 73
- Wilton 74
- Staples (2) 75
- East Lyme (2) 76
- Fairfield Warde 77
- Branford 77
- East Haven 78
- East Lyme 78
- Shelton (2) 78
- McMahon 79
- Fairfield Ludlowe (2) 79
- Greenwich (2) 79
- Maloney 80
- Norwalk 81
- St. Paul 81
- Danbury 81
- Stamford 84
- Sheehan 85
- Trumbull 85
- Law 88
- Foran 89
- Windsor 90
- Wilbur Cross 95