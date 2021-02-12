St. Joseph dominates No. 8 Notre Dame-Fairfield, picks up first Division I win since 2018

The St. Joseph hockey program did something Thursday that it hasn’t done in three seasons: Beat a Division I opponent.

The Cadets opened their season with a dominating, 8-1 victory over No. 8-ranked Notre Dame-Fairfield at the Shelton Sports Center.

After falling behind 1-0, the Cadets scored eight unanswered goals to put the game away. Wyatt Chrisman led St. Joseph with three goals and an assist.

Overall, the Cadets had six different players get on the scoresheet. St. Joseph goalie Tyler Stiewing stood tall making 33 saves.

The last time St. Joseph beat a fellow Division I opponent was on February 14, 2018 when it defeated SGWL, 4-1.

It was the first time the Cadets beat a team by an eight- or seven-goal margin since Jan. 27, 2018 when they defeated Wilton, 11-4, and it was also the first time they had beaten a Division I team by seven-or-more goals since Dec. 28, 2013, when they defeated South Windsor, 9-1.

Mike Fornabaio contributed to this report.

ST. JOSEPH 8, NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD 1

NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD 1 0 0 — 1

ST. JOSEPH 2 3 3 — 8

1st Period: NDF — Matt Newtown (Tim Finkenzeller) 3:36; SJ — Andrew Eisenmann (unassisted) 10:23; SJ — Johnny Karafa (Liam Gelston) 14:22; 2nd period: SJ — John McNabola (Karafa, Trevor Kellogg) 11:44; SJ – Kyle Marcinko (Wyatt Chrisman, Gelston) 13:30; SJ – Joey Bisson (Kellogg) 14:28; 3rd period: SJ – Chrisman (AJ Gerace, Karafa) 10:31; SJ – Chrisman (unassisted) 14:12; SJ – Chrisman (Kellogg) 14:20. Saves: NDF: Reagin Gallagher 26; SJ: Tyler Stiewing 33. Team record: SJ 1-0-0; NDF 0-1-0.