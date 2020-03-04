St. Bernard gets the four-peat, tops Plainfield to capture ECC Division II championship

UNCASVILLE – St. Bernard set up the start of its road schedule in quite the difficult spot: the Winter Snow Jam tournament at Notre Dame-West Haven.

The Saints didn’t play the hist Green Knights, the state’s fifth-ranked team, but did finish fourth, losing to both Stamford and Holy Cross by double digits. But even those losses can prepare you for March if you learn from it.

“We saw what top-notch basketball looks like,” St. Bernard coach Mark Jones said. “It showed us what level we needed to get to.”

St. Bernard got hot late in the regular season and rode it right into the Eastern Connecticut Conference Division II playoffs. The top seed won its fourth-consecutive division title, defeating No. 6 seed Plainfield 62-50 at the Mohegan Sun Arena Tuesday night.

Cedrick Simillen scores for St. Bernard. Starts as a freshman like Tyson Wheeler. #ctbb pic.twitter.com/SPgY0UtR0Z — Joe Morelli (@nhrJoeMorelli) March 3, 2020

“I’m proud of this group and proud of all those guys (who helped St. Bernard win the previous three titles),” Jones said.

Junior guard Frank Pacheco was the tournament MVP, finishing with 18 points, keeping the Saints (16-7) just ahead of Plainfield (12-11) before the Saints pulled away in the fourth quarter.

The Panthers were still hanging around when junior sharpshooter Walker Baillargeon got hot from the perimeter. His first 3-pointer opened the lead to seven near the midway point of the final quarter.

Baillargeon’s second one made it a nine-point game, 53-44. His final one with just over 2 minutes left pushed the lead back to nine and ended Plainfield’s chances at the upset.

“If I’m open (his teammates) like to pass it to me. We have a team of trust,” Baillargeon said. “I’m not going to force anything that’s not there … After the first two (3s) I was trying to stay calm.”

Said Jones: “If he doesn’t make those three 3s, it’s a dicey game, could have gone either way. That was huge for us. Those were daggers. They (Plainfield) looked a little deflated after those shots.”

Jones has started a pair of freshman guards all season long, and they have grown up to be big-time contributors. Tyson Wheeler Jr. and Cedreick Silillen scored 14 and 10 points respectively.

“Those young guys grew up right in front of our eyes,” Jones said. “They basically have learned a lot of stuff. The talent was always there.”

Wheeler is the son of Tyson Wheeler, the former standout guard for both New London and the University of Rhode Island.

Center Nathaniel Avery finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for St. Bernard.

“Playing at the Mohegan Sun is such a great opportunity I never thought would happen,” Avery said.

Jalen Arriaga led Plainfield with 12 points.

“We didn’t score on too many trips (in the fourth quarter),” Plainfield coach Bob Arremony said.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Walker Baillargeon, St. Bernard: Frank Pacheco may have been the tournament MVP, but it was Baillargeon’s trio of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter that allowed St. Bernard to extend the lead against Plainfield.