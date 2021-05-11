Spectacular catch by Warde’s O’Hara makes Sports Center Top 10

In a game that featured a walk-off win in the 9th inning, four home runs and a win by the No. 8 team in the GameTimeCT Baseball Poll over the No. 10 team, all anyone could talk about the next day was the catch made by Warde’s Declan O’Hara.

With two on and nobody out and Staples up 3-1 in the top of the fifth inning, David Gervasio drove a ball to center field that was headed over the fence and would have put the Wreckers up 6-1.

What it literally means to run through a wall for our program. Declan O’Hara exemplified it on this catch. Video taken by Frank Polley. #ctbase ⁦@DaveRuden⁩ ⁦@danorlovsky7⁩ ⁦@ESPNTop⁩ pic.twitter.com/Rc9jyDzooi — Fairfield Warde Baseball (@WardeBaseball) May 10, 2021

Instead, O’Hara crashed through the temporary fence, making an incredible catch and turning a game-breaking home run into a sacrifice fly.

Video of the catch was put on social media by the Warde baseball team and before the end of the night had made its way to ESPN, where it was the No. 2 Top Play of the day.

Even with O’Hara’s great catch, the first five runs came on four home runs, with each team hitting two.

The game went to the 9th inning before it was won by Warde on a single to right by Jack Andrews, moving the Mustangs to 12-1.