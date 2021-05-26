Special Senior Day: Hall’s Becca Markie plays against dad, Newington softball coach Steve

WEST HARTFORD — Since they were little kids, their softball-coach dad taught Becca and Steph Markie all they know about the game. On Tuesday at Hall, they had to use it against him.

It was senior day at Hall, where Becca Markie is the Warriors’ only senior and Steph is a junior catcher. Their opponent was Newington, coached by Steve Markie. So when Lyn and Steve Markie joined the girls for the pregame ceremony, they came from different sides of the diamond.

“For me, it was a mix of being my senior night and playing against my father,” Becca Markie said. “So it was battling against the fact this could be one of my last at-bats or plays. Honestly, it was all positive in my head.”

Here's the senior day ceremony before Hall's 5-0 #ctsb win over Newington. Newington had one senior, too, Amanda Akerley. Then Newington coach Steve Markie, wearing a "Warriors" shirt (he's on the Hall #cthsfb staff), joined his family, including Hall senior Becca Markie. pic.twitter.com/ePXBLR4HZ7 — Michael Fornabaio (@fornabaioctp) May 25, 2021

From here on out, every game staves off what might be the end of Becca Markie’s softball career. She’s headed to Emmanuel College in Boston but doesn’t plan to play there. She wants to stay involved in the game.

It’s probably no surprise, with a father who has been coaching all her life.

“He’s a competitor by nature, so he wants to win,” said Lyn Markie before the game, heading to the store for cups to spell out Becca’s uniform number, 22, in the backstop. “He loves softball. He’s been at Newington for 20 years. He’s really glad they got into (softball).”

Was trying to hash out with Steve Markie whether these teams could do this again in the Class LL #ctsb tournament. My follow-up was going to be whether that'd be awesome or nightmare fuel, but he went there on his own. (Let's just say Mom wasn't so excited) pic.twitter.com/ARvBOePfoE — Michael Fornabaio (@fornabaioctp) May 25, 2021

Two years ago, the teams met when Becca was a sophomore and Steph was a freshman. Steve intentionally walked a Hall batter to get to Becca, and Becca struck out. Newington won 1-0.

“Ever since, the comeback has been waiting,” Lyn Markie said.

Becca Markie said she remembered a lot of tears and frustration. There was none of that Tuesday.

“Dad was a little tricky, though,” Steph Markie said.

Then asked Becca Markie (l) and sister Steph, a junior, about it. They're in, too. #ctsb pic.twitter.com/BiXMJ2kCOj — Michael Fornabaio (@fornabaioctp) May 25, 2021

Steve Markie said he was glad his team played well, and he was glad his kids played well, too. Becca had two hits.

In the pregame ceremony, Steve Markie came out of the Newington dugout wearing a Hall “Warriors” shirt.

“I bought it at the beginning of the year,” said Steve Markie, who is on Hall’s football coaching staff, too. “I figured, hey, senior day, might as well crack out the Warriors shirt to support my daughter, then cover it up to play the game.”

Sophie Garner-MacKinnon got the intentional walk this time in the first inning. Steve said he heard his daughter ask “are you scared?” Garner-MacKinnon bombed a home run to deep center field in the fifth, so, yes, yes he was. She also struck out 15 in a one-hitter.

“If we can play like that against probably the best pitcher in the conference — if not the best, probably one of the best in the state — we’re going to put ourselves in a position where we can win a state playoff game wherever we go,” Steve Markie said, “because I don’t think we’re going to see a kid that’s much better. And if we do, we’re going to be in a lot of trouble.”

Opposing coach makes cameo in player interview #ctsb pic.twitter.com/RwPBnjmBCT — Michael Fornabaio (@fornabaioctp) May 25, 2021

Lyn Markie said that when the girls first had to face their father, it was a little hard for her at first, having to root against the team Steve had coached for so long.

“Now, it’s all my kids. Steve’ll be fine,” she said. “I want these kids to succeed. I want them to enjoy themselves.”

Newington has to go on the road for its first playoff game. Depending how the final few games shook out, though there seemed to be at least a chance that another meeting with Hall could come in the second round.

Nightmare? “That would not be cool,” Lyn Markie said.

But Steve Markie was OK with the idea, knowing and coaching a lot of the Warriors’ players from summer travel softball.

“It was a nightmare two years ago. It was a nightmare in the past,” Becca Markie said. “But I am confident in not only my ability but everybody else on this field.

“I would do it again.”

HALL 5, NEWINGTON 0

NEWINGTON 000 000 0—0 1 1

HALL 202 010 x—5 9 2

Records: Newington 10-10; Hall 16-3

Batteries: N—Jaelyn Gonzalez (L) and Carly Leonard; H—Sophie Garner-MacKinnon (W) and Steph Markie. Home runs: H—Garner-MacKinnon. Highlights: N—Gonzalez singled in the first inning. H—Tessa Hache had two hits and two RBIs. Jordan Frankel had an RBI single.