Special pair of nights for MLC’s Jaden Walker

MLC 91, University 83

It was quite the two-night stretch for senior Jaden Walker from the Metropolitan Learning Center of Bloomfield.

On Monday, Walker lit up the remodeled Doc Hurley Fieldhouse and Weaver for 37 points, including the 1,000th of his career. That would have been special enough, despite the 67-60 loss to the Beavers.

On Tuesday, Walker, a co-captain, shattered the school record by scoring 52 points as MLC defeated University 91-83 in double overtime. MLC coach Leron Gittens said Walker also hit a 3-point shot at the buzzer to send the game into the second overtime session.

“The last few nights have been humbling, yet gratifying for me as a player,” Walker said. “My parents have instilled in me to work hard, remain humble and God will always make special things happen.”

Gittens played at New London from 1986-90. His nephew Dashon played at Weaver before transferring to Woodstock Academy Prep in the off-season. Gittens said Walker’s growth and development has “grown leaps and bounds” since his freshman year.

“(What Walker accomplished) is extremely hard to do. Not only was it back-to-back nights, it was three games in five days,” said Gittens, referring to Friday’s win over Parish Hill. “We predominantly play six, seven guys tops. Jaden is averaging 30 minutes a game, so to ask him to carry the load offensively when he is also guarding the best player when we go man to man on defense, that’s a lot to put on him.”

MLC is currently 3-5 and plays in the 10-team CRAL (Capital Region Athletic League). The team faces Innovation, the reigning champ, on Friday.

“You don’t have to go to a big school to become a good player. As long as you put in the work and trust your mentors, good things will happen.”