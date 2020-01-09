Hillhouse's Evan Alexander-Scott (4) lays up the ball during boys high school basketball against Windsor in New Haven, Conn., on Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020. Hillhouse's Evan Alexander-Scott (4) lays up the ball during boys high school basketball against Windsor in New Haven, Conn., on Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Spears scores late, 36 overall, to rally No. 2 Windsor past No. 4 Hillhouse 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

NEW HAVEN — Windsor trailed the entire second half. The Warriors were never even tied with Hillhouse in a top four state showdown.

But Windsor dug down deep trailing by 8 with less than 2 minutes left and fought all the way back. Amir Spears hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left in regulation to finally tie it and send the game to overtime.

Second-ranked Windsor took over from there, defeating fourth-ranked Hillhouse 83-74 in a non-conference game at the Floyd Little Athletic Center Wednesday night.

“Being down 8 with 2 minutes left, I knew I had to go into kill mode,” Spears said. “I feel like no one can stay in front of me. … I definitely had a mindset we were about to lose this game.”

Hillhouse (5-1) led 70-62 with 1:50 left. Spears, who finished with a game-high 36 points, made one free throw then two more with 38.7 seconds left. Windsor trailed 70-65.

“We weren’t as focused moving the ball against their defense as we should have been,” Hillhouse coach Renard Sutton said.

Full-court pressure by the Warriors (4-3) forced Hillhouse to call its last timeout. Then came the game’s controversial play.

The Academics were called for a 10-second violation. Except there was just over 30 seconds left on the clock, meaning approximately 8 seconds had elapsed. The call was not reversed.

“That 10 count was an emotional situation,” Sutton said. “We find out now it is a reversible call. I’m not going to make it a referee thing because we probably should have put the game away earlier, but when you are dealing with kids and dealing with emotions sometimes, this can be the result of it.”

Spears, who scored 18 points in the fourth quarter after scoring none in the third, drove in for two to cut the deficit to three.

Windsor came up with another steal and then Spears hit the huge 3-pointer from about 25 feet. Hillhouse could not get a shot off.

Evan Alexander Scott (team-high 21 points) scored the first basket of overtime for Hillhouse, but Windsor scored he next 13 to put the game away.

“Tonight, we didn’t look like No. 2. We didn’t look like No. 10,” Windsor coach Ken Smith said.

Justice Ellison and Corey McKeithan added 22 and 18 points, respectively, for Windsor.

“We got fortunate. We got lucky. The better team probably didn’t win.” Cinceere Lash scored 20 for Hillhouse, which shot 2 of 6 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and 5 of 15 overall..

Ta’Zhon Daniels added 11 for the Academics, but he was injured just before the 10-second violation was called. He sat out the remainder of the game.

“They played hard, they played well, but not well enough.” Sutton said.

Windsor went on an 18-5 run to start the second quarter and take a 30-25 lead. Spears had nine points during that run.

The senior guard also got into foul trouble. He picked up his second foul midway through the second, then his third on a reach-in with 1:24 left before halftime.





