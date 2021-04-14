GameTime CT

Connecticut's premier high school sports website

Baseball

Spada, No. 1 Staples slow down St. Joseph

|

39
Wrecker Cameron Massa crosses the plate for Staples to take the lead as St. Joseph's High School takes on No. 1 Staples High School in their CIAC baseball game Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
1of39Buy Photo

Wrecker Cameron Massa crosses the plate for Staples to take the lead as St. Joseph's High School takes on No. 1 Staples High School in their CIAC baseball game Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Westport, Conn.

Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media

Junior Matt Spada struck out 10 batters over six innings to lead Staples, the No. 1 team in the GameTimeCT preseason baseball poll to a 7-2 FCIAC win over St. Joseph Tuesday in Westport. Spada allowed just two hits.

Justin Lessing and Brennan Herold each had two hits for Staples, with Herold driving in two runs with a single in the Wreckers four-run fourth inning. Alex Oppenheimer also had two RBIs in the win for Staples (3-0), which has outscored opponents 30-2 thus far this season.

Brady Hutchison went 1-for-3 with a run scored for St. Joseph.

Staples 7, St. Joseph 2

St. Joseph    100 100 0 — 2 2 2
Staples      001 420 X — 7 9 3
Batteries: Staples — Matt Spada, Chris Kennedy (7), and Max Jossen. St. Joseph — Joseph Adzima