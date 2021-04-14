Spada, No. 1 Staples slow down St. Joseph

Junior Matt Spada struck out 10 batters over six innings to lead Staples, the No. 1 team in the GameTimeCT preseason baseball poll to a 7-2 FCIAC win over St. Joseph Tuesday in Westport. Spada allowed just two hits.

Justin Lessing and Brennan Herold each had two hits for Staples, with Herold driving in two runs with a single in the Wreckers four-run fourth inning. Alex Oppenheimer also had two RBIs in the win for Staples (3-0), which has outscored opponents 30-2 thus far this season.

Brady Hutchison went 1-for-3 with a run scored for St. Joseph.

Staples 7, St. Joseph 2

St. Joseph 100 100 0 — 2 2 2

Staples 001 420 X — 7 9 3

Batteries: Staples — Matt Spada, Chris Kennedy (7), and Max Jossen. St. Joseph — Joseph Adzima