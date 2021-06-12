Lasane’s walk-off single delivers Southington past Ludlowe in LL final, to 19th state title

WEST HAVEN — As Jazmin Lasane made her slow trek to the batter’s box, she understood the gravity of the situation.

With two outs and the winning run on third in the bottom of the seventh inning of the Class LL state championship, the pressure mounted for the senior who knew it could be the last at-bat of her high school career.

As she settled in between the chalk, the pressure and fear faded away. It was her time.

“I knew I had to do something,” Lasane said. “I had to contribute somehow, some way. Before that I was overwhelmed but as soon as I got in the box it was shut out of my mind. I had to be aggressive, and the first pitch was there. I swung at it and things happen when you swing the bat.”

Lasane drove the first pitch into right field for a base hit, scoring Ashlyn Desaulniers and sending Southington into a frenzy, having claimed its second Class LL title in as many seasons.

“It was astonishing,” Lasane said. “I have never really felt it before, maybe on a smaller scale, but in a state championship it just meant everything to me, to be able to do this for the team. It was amazing.”

Southington had entered the final frame trailing Fairfield Ludlowe by a run, but after a game-tying RBI single by Lauren Verrilli and Lasane’s winner, Southington defended its 2019 title, 4-3. It is the 19th state softball title in program history.

“I think every single time we were down this year we came back within the inning, with the exception of our second game of the year,” Southington coach Davina Hernandez said. “That has been our staple, answering back. Our mindset and motto has been ‘Get it back and more.’”

FINAL: Southington 4, Ludlowe 3 Jazmin Lasane hits a walk-off single after a Lauren Verrilli RBI single ties it and Southington repeats as Class LL State Champions #ctsb pic.twitter.com/RCeYhXP8Vh — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 12, 2021

Desaulniers, the Blue Knights’ center fielder, was named tournament MVP, going 3-for-3 in the final with a double, two runs scored and a walk.

“It was a really good game overall,” Desaulniers said. “We knew we had to fight to beat them, it was not going to be an easy game from the start. We had to battle back, and I think we just won every inning.”

Southington starting pitcher Julia Panarella earned the win, allowing three runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four. It was her second state championship win.

⬆️7: Della Jackson hits a RBI triple with two outs and two strikes for a late Ludlowe lead #ctsb Ludlowe 3, Southington 2 pic.twitter.com/VmElGVG12J — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 12, 2021

“Julia is so unbelievably resilient,” Hernandez said. “She is very underrated as a pitcher and is one of the best we have ever had at Southington. She’s won two state championships and I couldn’t be happier for her.”

“From the time I was younger my goal was always to be a varsity pitcher and to win a state championship,” Panarella said. “The fact that I got to do it twice, it’s even better than my dream.”

Southington was first to crack the scoreboard, when Desaulniers stole home in a first and third situation for a 1-0 lead.

⬆️4: Ludlowe takes the lead on a 2-run bomb off the bat of Chelsea Villar #ctsb Ludlowe 2, Southington 1 pic.twitter.com/ScjzLCE7xn — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 12, 2021

Ludlowe responded in the fourth on a two-run home run by Chelsea Villar, giving the Falcons their first lead.

Panarella held Ludlowe to two runs, enabling Southington to tie it in the fifth on an illegal pitch with a runner on third.

“The rule used to be that on an illegal pitch, it is a dead ball and all the runners advance,” Hernandez said. “Recently they changed it so the runners don’t advance, but you can advance on your own risk, which is what we did. When the pitcher and catcher started talking, the ball was still live.”

⬆️3: Ludlowe gets two runners in scoring position but line into a double play to end the rally (with some confusion) #ctsb Southington 1, Ludlowe 0 pic.twitter.com/v62xLImpOS — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 12, 2021

With two outs and one on in the top of the seventh, Ludlowe right fielder Della Jackson tripled to take a one-run lead once again.

“Throughout the whole thing we were confident,” Panarella said. “We have played a lot of close games this year and I think that prepared us. I don’t know if it prepared them because they haven’t had a lot of close games, but for us we brought the energy and everyone did their job.”

Southington completed its comeback to claim its 19th state title in program history and seventh in the last nine seasons.

“Our season started out a little rocky, we knew we just wanted to get better every day and that’s exactly what we did,” Hernandez said. “They worked hard, pushed each other and raised the bar for each other.”

Southington (26-1) suffered its lone loss in its second game, but rattled off wins in its final 25 games.

“It feels awesome, last year was really tough not getting to play the sport they love,” Hernandez said. “I am just really glad they were able to defend it, especially in a year where a lot of people probably thought we wouldn’t.”

“This is the greatest team to be a part of,” Desaulniers said. “Everyone just jelled so well together from the beginning. It was an amazing experience and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

Fairfield Ludlowe finished its season 23-1 and as FCIAC champions. This year’s state championship appearance was the first in program history.

“It has been a special season,” Ludlowe coach Lou Bunosso said. “When I first started at Ludlowe, those seniors were my first class. We put on the board that we would win FCIACs and we would be in the state finals. We made history for our high school and I think we set a foundation for the future of the program.”

SOUTHINGTON 4, LUDLOWE 3

LUDLOWE 000 200 1 — 3 9 2

SOUTHINGTON 100 010 2 —4 7 1

Batteries: S—Julia Panarella (W) and Kaitlynn Griffin. FL—Alex Lewey, Anna Gedacht (L, 5) and Caitlyn Romero.