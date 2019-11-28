Southington beats Cheshire in double overtime

CHESHIRE — Jason Shumilla’s quarterback sneak on a two-point conversion attempt in double overtime was snuffed by Southington, and the Blue Knights won a 21-20 thriller in the Apple Valley Classic.

The game end in a 7-7 regulation tie in regulation and went to overtime for the first time in the rivalry’s 32-year history. The teams traded touchdowns in the first overtime, with each team beginning possession on the 10-yard line.

Southington’s Brady Lafferty hit Shane LaPorte on a 4-yard scoring completion to put Southington up 21-14. Cheshire countered with a scoring pass from Shumilla to Nick DiDomizio. Jotham Casey’s extra-point was off the mark, but Southington had jumped off sides, moving the ball to the 1 ½-yard line. Cheshire coach Don Drust elected too go for the win with a two-point conversion, but Southington’s defense came up with the big stop.

Southington (9-1), rankled seventh in the GameTimeCT poll, has now won the annual rivalry eight straight years. No. 9 Cheshire dipped to 8-2.

Southington’s Dillon Kohl scored on a 24-yard run for the game’s first touchdown early in the second quarter. About two minutes later, Shumilla scored on a 1-yard quarterback keeper — set up by Jake McAlinden’s 56-yard run — to tie the game.’

And that would be it for scoring the rest of regulation.

SOUTHINGTON 21, CHESHIRE 20

SOUTHINGTON 0 7 0 0 14 — 21

CHESHIRE 0 7 0 0 13 — 20

S — Dillon Kohl 24 run (Jack Barnum kick)

C — Jason Shumilla 1 run (Jotham Casey kick)

C — Jake McAlnden 10 run (Casey kick)

S — Kohl 5 run (Barnum kick)

Records: Southington 9-1, Cheshire 8-2