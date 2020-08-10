Norwalk High School's Austin Hall is tackled by Fairfield Ludlowe High School's Denholm Feldman in a game played at Norwalk. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 Norwalk High School's Austin Hall is tackled by Fairfield Ludlowe High School's Denholm Feldman in a game played at Norwalk. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 Photo: Scott Mullin / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Scott Mullin / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Sources: CIAC football committee recommends to push season to spring 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

The CIAC football committee voted Monday that it will recommend pushing the 2020 season to spring, according to multiple sources involved in the decision.

The vote was nearly unanimous among committee members, with just one dissenting vote, according to one of the sources. The committee is made up of school principals, athletic directors and some coaches.

All of the sources contacted by GameTimeCT reiterated that the committee does not have power to officially change the season. That power rests in the CIAC’s Board of Control.

Officially, the CIAC football season is still set to begin with practices in cohorts of 15 beginning August 17 and with a kickoff of a six-to-eight game season set for Sept. 24.

There were no decisions made on what a 2021 season would look like or when it would begin, however. There will be additional meetings held throughout the week as the state rapidly approaches the start of practice season, sources indicated.

Thirteen states and the District of Columbia have already announced the move of football and other fall sports to the spring season.