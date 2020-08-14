GameTime CT

Connecticut's premier high school sports website

Scorestream Winter Sports + Football Banner

Source: CIAC to pause football activity until Aug. 24, meet with Dept. of Health

|

  • Jaden Shirden accounted for 257 yards and 5 scores to help St. Joseph win its Class LL semifinal game with New Canaan. St. Joseph’s Jaden Shirden runs for more yardage in the rain against New Canaan in the CIAC Class L Semi-final game at Bunnell High School, Monday December 9, 2019 Photo: David G Whitham / For Hearst Connecticut Media / DGWPhotography

    Jaden Shirden accounted for 257 yards and 5 scores to help St. Joseph win its Class LL semifinal game with New Canaan. St. Joseph’s Jaden Shirden runs for more yardage in the rain against New Canaan in the CIAC Class L Semi-final game at Bunnell High School, Monday December 9, 2019

    less

    Jaden Shirden accounted for 257 yards and 5 scores to help St. Joseph win its Class LL semifinal game with New Canaan. St. Joseph’s Jaden Shirden runs for more yardage in the rain against New Canaan in the

    ... more
    Photo: David G Whitham / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: David G Whitham / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Jaden Shirden accounted for 257 yards and 5 scores to help St. Joseph win its Class LL semifinal game with New Canaan. St. Joseph’s Jaden Shirden runs for more yardage in the rain against New Canaan in the CIAC Class L Semi-final game at Bunnell High School, Monday December 9, 2019

less

Jaden Shirden accounted for 257 yards and 5 scores to help St. Joseph win its Class LL semifinal game with New Canaan. St. Joseph’s Jaden Shirden runs for more yardage in the rain against New Canaan in the

... more
Photo: David G Whitham / For Hearst Connecticut Media

A source has confirmed to Hearst Connecticut Media that the CIAC will pause football activity for a week until August 24, based on the Connecticut Department of Health’s recommendations on the fall season.

The CIAC will use that time to invite the DPH to meet with them to discuss their options for 2020, the source said.

The Department of Health announced in a letter to the CIAC on Thursday that it was recommending pushing higher risk sports like football and volleyball to the spring due to coronavirus concerns.

The CIAC’s Board of Control officers reviewed the recommendations and the Board met Friday morning and afternoon to discuss the next course of action. Football cohort practices were set to begin on Monday.