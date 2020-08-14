Source: CIAC to pause football activity until Aug. 24, meet with Dept. of Health

Jaden Shirden accounted for 257 yards and 5 scores to help St. Joseph win its Class LL semifinal game with New Canaan. St. Joseph’s Jaden Shirden runs for more yardage in the rain against New Canaan in the CIAC Class L Semi-final game at Bunnell High School, Monday December 9, 2019 less Jaden Shirden accounted for 257 yards and 5 scores to help St. Joseph win its Class LL semifinal game with New Canaan. St. Joseph’s Jaden Shirden runs for more yardage in the rain against New Canaan in the ... more Photo: David G Whitham / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: David G Whitham / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close CIAC to pause football activity until Aug. 24, meet with Dept. of Health 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

A source has confirmed to Hearst Connecticut Media that the CIAC will pause football activity for a week until August 24, based on the Connecticut Department of Health’s recommendations on the fall season.

The CIAC will use that time to invite the DPH to meet with them to discuss their options for 2020, the source said.

The Department of Health announced in a letter to the CIAC on Thursday that it was recommending pushing higher risk sports like football and volleyball to the spring due to coronavirus concerns.

The CIAC’s Board of Control officers reviewed the recommendations and the Board met Friday morning and afternoon to discuss the next course of action. Football cohort practices were set to begin on Monday.