Somers’ St. Germain wins CIAC 2,000 meter steeplechase

Somers’ Rachel St. Germain won the CIAC 2000 meter steeplechase Tuesday at Willow Brook Park in New Britain. The junior finished the event in 7 minutes, 16.13 seconds to become the first girls champion in the event from Somers.

St. Germain has qualified for the NASF Outdoor Nationals in both the 5,000 meters and 2,000 meter steeplechase. The event will be held June 30-July 3 at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.

St. Germain won both the 1,600 and 3,200 at the Class S track and field championship. She placed 5th in the 1,600 and 4th in the 3,200 at the State Open.

CIAC 2,000 STEEPLECHASE

Complete results

1 Rachel St. Germain, Somers, 7:16.03 2 Stephanie Queiroz, Danbury, 7:21.46 3 Kali Holden, Trumbull, 7:27.49 4 Danielle Adams, East Hampton, 7:35.18 5 Katherine Rector, Ridgefield, 7:37.59 6 Peyton Bornstein, Tolland, 7:37.71 7 Diane Pillsbury, Southington, 7:40.26 8 Katie Bohlke, Newington, 7:42.51 9 Deirdre Flanagan, Ridgefield, 7:45.77 10 Evelyn Marchand, Trumbull, 7:48.76