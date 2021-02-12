Some SCC schools to allow fans at events beginning Monday

Several Southern Connecticut Conference schools will begin allowing spectators on Monday after a week where the majority of the league’s sports were held without fans.

Per the league website, Amity is allowing two family members per student-athlete, but no visiting fans. Cheshire is doing the same for basketball and one for hockey, per the recent change in policy by the ice rinks in the Connecticut Rinks Owners Association, which originally was going to allow no fans in February at its rinks.

Fairfield Prep is allowing two fans for each of its athletes for hockey at The Wonderland of Ice, but not for other sports. Mercy is allowing three spectators per athlete for basketball. Hamden is allowing one spectator per home athlete for all sports.

Lyman Hall is allowing one spectator per each athlete, senior only, one for boys swimming, any grade, and hockey policy is TBA per the Northford Ice Pavilion, which North Haven and Sheehan will follow also. North Haven is allowing two spectators for home athletes for basketball and swimming while Notre Dame-West Haven and Sacred Heart Academy will be doing for both basketball and ice hockey.

Sheehan is allowing one spectator per home athlete for both basketball and swimming. Shelton and West Haven each have two spectators per athlete for basketball and boys swimming. West Haven has added two for visiting parents as well.

Branford, Hand, East Haven, Fairfield Prep (except hockey), Guilford, Xavier and all of the New Haven and Milford schools will continue to not allow fans at sporting events.

