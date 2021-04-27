Softball Top Performers

3 1 of 3 Pete Paguaga / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 St. Joseph Athletics / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 3 of 3





Lizzie Barton, Maloney: Hit a go-ahead inside-the-park home run in the top of the seventh inning to push Maloney ahead of E.O. Smith 2-1.

Maddie Burrows, Waterford: Threw a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts over five innings in Waterford’s 5-0 win over East Lyme.

Kathryn Gallant, Masuk: Was 2-0 on the mound last week with 27 strikeouts, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over ten innings pitched. She also homered twice.

Sophie Garner-MacKinnon, Hall: In 14 innings pitched last week, Garner-MacKinnon struck out 37 batters while allowing just one earned run on three hits against Southington and Platt. Now has 102 Ks in 39 IP.

Natalie Lieto, Masuk: Went 7-12 (.583) with two home runs, a triple, eight RBIs and seven runs scored in Masuk’s three win week.

Erin Lifieri, Seymour: Improved to 3-0 on the mound after no-hitting Derby in Seymour’s 12-0 win.

Bri Pearson, Cheshire: In Cheshire’s biggest challenge yet, Pearson threw a no-hitter and went 2-3 with a double for a 7-0 win over East Haven (No. 4 at the time).

Kelly Pritchard, Amity: Threw a no-hitter in Amity’s 9-0 win over Sacred Heart Academy.

Kiley Regan, Seymour: Hit two home runs and drove in seven for Seymour in its 17-1 win over Torrington.

Bella Richwine, Haddam-Killingworth: The freshman went 3-4 with two home runs in H-K’s 7-1 win over Old Lyme.

Caitlyn Romero, Fairfield Ludlowe: Romero went 6-9 at the plate last week with two home runs in one game against McMahon. She had eight RBIs on the week.

Brooke Tracy, Glastonbury: Glastonbury’s junior ace threw a two-hit shutout with 18 strikeouts in Friday’s 6-0 win over South Windsor.

Kaelin Waldron, Griswold: Completed back-to-back perfect games in consecutive days against Plainfield (25-0) and Wheeler (13-0). Struck out 16 batters against Wheeler.

Lauren Wasikowski, St. Joseph: Went 2-0 on the mound with 35 Ks while allowing one unearned run over 12 innings against New Canaan and Darien. She also was 6-12 at the plate. Has a 0.00 ERA this season.

— Will Aldam