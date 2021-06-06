CIAC softball roundup: Ludlowe, ND Fairfield advance to semifinals

Ludlowe 6, Staples 1

Maddie Reyes after her 3-hit, 2-RBI performance which led Ludlowe to a 6-1 victory over Staples in the class LL Quarterfinals #ctsb pic.twitter.com/a3R3UQwGtF — Falcon Sports Network (@FSN_Ludlowe) June 5, 2021

Senior Maddy Reyes was 3-for-3 with three RBIs to lead second-seeded Ludlowe over FCIAC foe and seeded Staples. Sophomore Chelsea Villar had two hits, including a double and home run for the Falcons, who advance to play No. 14 seed Trumbull in the semifinals Tuesday at 7 p.m. at DeLuca Field in Stratford.

Freshman Alex Lewey struck out five in fives innings for Ludlowe.

Staples 000 001 0 — 1 4 1

Ludlowe 301 101 X — 6 7 3

Notre Dame-Fairfield 11, Cromwell 2

Class S State Tourney Action! ND Softball defeats Cromwell 11-2 and advances to the semifinals vs. Coginchaug TBA! pic.twitter.com/dlnxBnZBWJ — NDFairfield (@NDFFLD) June 5, 2021

Mac Stone-Folmar went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs to lead No. 1 Notre Dame-Fairfield over No. 8 Cromwell.

The home run was the 18th of the season for Stone-Folmar, a senior.

Senior Isabel Brousseau added three hits and two RBIs for the Lancers, who advance to take on Coginchaug in the semifinals Monday at 7 at DeLuca Field in Stratford. Freshman Izzy Ingersol and senor Justina Holland had two hits each and junior Tiff Suporn had a two-run double.

Cromwell 000 100 1 — 2 4 4

ND-Fairfield 226 100 x — 11 15 1

L. Kenney and M. Dewey. J. Tarczali (W, 20-2) and Jocelyn Vargas