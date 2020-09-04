Social media reacts to CIAC cancelling 11 on 11 football this fall

Reaction from social media to the CIAC’s announcement Friday that 11-on-11 football would not take place this fall:

I feel bad for all of the High School seniors who didn't start as a junior and won't have a chance to showcase talents as seniors. If it wasn't for my senior season, I would not have had the same college experience or be the adult and professional I am today. #cthsfb https://t.co/tCobSkT1wH — Kevin Solli (@KevinSolli) September 4, 2020

My heart is broken for my kids I now have to break my kids heart for the third time. I am 100% understanding this is a pandemic, but other states are making it happen. We had a chance to create a blue print. I want to thank my AD and school for doing EVERYTHING to make this work! — Coach Ty (@CoachTy1906) September 4, 2020

Thought Process #cthsfb

CIAC. We don't want to be the bad guys so we will just say DPH won't allow football.

BOC. We don't want to be the bad guys so we will just say DPH won't allow football.

DPH. We don't care enough so who cares.

Leaders make tough decisions. No Leaders here. — Brian Frederick (@PantherBFred) September 4, 2020

I’m obviously just as upset about the fact we won’t have a season, but what the uncertainty it has done to our kids is terrible and unfair, all of our seniors have been putting in great work all summer and to have this taken from them is something I’d never imagine #cthsfb — Coach Logan Smith (@CoachSmith63) September 4, 2020

If there is any #cthsfb players that want to go to another state DM me. There is a Texas HS that I have ties to. The coaching is A+. — Coach Matrigali (@Squiish18) September 4, 2020

#cthsfb coaches our kids need us more now than ever. Teach them that adversity happens and how to bounce back. Keep advocating for them. Don’t let this effect whether a kid gets a chance at a college education and playing at the next level or not #KeepCoachingThemInLife — Thomas Broschardt (@CoachBroschardt) September 4, 2020

What a sad day for #cthsfb. Our boys deserve better. #preppridevictory #hailfairfield — Coach Justin Thomas (@CoachJustin10) September 4, 2020

I would like to remind everyone that our elected officials serve the public. Here is DPH’s Deirdre Gifford and Lamont’s Chief of Staff Paul Mound’s email addresses. Let them know why we should play. RESPECTFUL EMAILS ONLY PLEASE paul.mounds@ct.gov Deidre.Gifford@ct.gov — Coach Pittera (@RichPittera) September 4, 2020

While this is not what we would have wanted the season to amount to, the work we out in this off season was amazing! For all our of players, keep your heads up, do the right things in school and be proud of the work you put in this summer, hopefully we get a chance #cthsfb #TRC — TRC Football (@TRC_Football) September 4, 2020

@ciacsports My heart breaks for my Senior and his teammates and fellow mates across the CIAC…give these boys a chance to play. We have one of the lowest numbers across the country…do the right thing or their will be forever harm to these boys #cthsfb — Alzee77 (@alzee77) September 4, 2020

Heartbroken. #cthsfb — Rockville Rams High School Football (@TheRockFootball) September 4, 2020

State of Connecticut: YOU just FUMBLED. Ball security=Job security. I can’t begin to put into words on how I feel right now for both the players and coaches. #cthsfb — Clay Killingsworth (@Coach_ClayK) September 4, 2020