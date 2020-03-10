Social media reacts passionately to cancelation of CIAC state winter tournaments

The CIAC announced its decision to cancel the rest of the winter season state tournaments due to growing concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

Students-athletes, coaches and fans alike voiced their opinions on the decision.

The Decision

Neutral site venues have let CIAC know they had reservations about hosting state tournament events. — Joe Morelli (@nhrJoeMorelli) March 10, 2020

CIAC Exec. Director Glenn Lungarini: "We feel that should give them the opportunity to focus on the educational needs of our students." — Joe Morelli (@nhrJoeMorelli) March 10, 2020

"This, at this time, is unprecedented." Lungarini on whether state tournament play has been cancelled before in CIAC history. #ctbb #ctgb #cthk — Joe Morelli (@nhrJoeMorelli) March 10, 2020

This will be the first year there won't be a state champ in these sports since, per CIAC website #ctbb 1921#ctgb 1973#cthk 1963 (gap from 1953 to 1963) — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) March 10, 2020

This… is unprecedented. Wow — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) March 10, 2020

The CHSGHA committee has decided to cancel the remainder of the girls hockey tournament. #cthk @DStewartSports — Joe Morelli (@nhrJoeMorelli) March 10, 2020

The Response

I don’t care who you are, who you root for, who you hate, what sport you play, how old you are. We all need to rally behind this. https://t.co/Nzj7Rwotew — Jake Walker (@JDWalker37) March 10, 2020

Notre Dame-West Haven coach @CoachShea1 is practicing at 3 p.m. today. "We refuse to accept this decision. WE are going to continue to practice." I imagine he isn't the only one. #ctbb — Joe Morelli (@nhrJoeMorelli) March 10, 2020

My suggestion is we play the tournament out at our own locations. We don’t need anyone to help us figure this out. — NDWH Basketball (@CoachShea1) March 10, 2020

Unfathomable response to current situation from the CIAC. There are viable alternatives to taking away what so many students have spent their entire careers working towards. #cthk @cthshockey https://t.co/Ty6mMaogL5 — FP Varsity Hockey (@FPvarsityhockey) March 10, 2020

I feel for nobody more than the Seniors of teams #ctbb, #cthk, #ctgb & #cttrack who’s careers end this abrupt. Especially for the #ctgb/#ctbb who’s teams had aspirations of making history and memories to last a life time. & for that I say sorry to the young men/women. — Christopher Saunders (@CsaundersTalent) March 10, 2020

The CIAC has announced that they are cancelling all remaining Winter Sports Tournaments. #cthk #ctgb #ctbb #ctswim My heart breaks for all of the student-athletes, especially the seniors, and all of the coaches. We are so proud of everything you have accomplished. Tiger Pride! — @Handtigers (@HandTigers) March 10, 2020

I feel lousy for every CT senior HS athlete who won’t play his or her winter sport again at this level. — Paul Augeri (@augeri_paul) March 10, 2020

So a kid who goes to, for example, NFA with 2,000 other kids is at less risk in school than in a theoretically empty gym playing basketball against 9 other players, 3 refs and few coaches. Of course. — Mike DiMauro (@BCgenius) March 10, 2020

Congratulations Trojans on a great season! Thank you for all your hard work and effort! See you next year! pic.twitter.com/C55wkASSi0 — Simsbury Basketball (@SimsburyBall) March 10, 2020

Your #ctgb careers weren’t supposed to end like this. I would love the opportunity to see you two lead your team on the court one last time. Thank you both for everything you’ve done for this team, this program and for me. pic.twitter.com/54Bh9sEjJ9 — Tim Tredwell (@TimTredwell) March 10, 2020

Tell that to these girls https://t.co/oGIYXb9D1Z pic.twitter.com/pEX5S3V4hQ — Sheehan Girls BBall (@Sheehangirlsbb) March 10, 2020

Just spoke to Staples girls coach Paco Fabian. He said his girls are devastated. They just want to play and don’t understand why they can go to school with 500 kids but can’t play basketball with 10? #ctgb — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) March 10, 2020

I watched my seniors bawl their eyes out this morning at school…it shouldn't have to come to this point to have everything taken away from them. @ciacsports @GameTimeCT — Mitch Bludnicki (@bludnicki) March 10, 2020

With the unfortunate news that the winter tournaments have been cancelled, the LH Athletic Department would like to thank all the student-athletes, coaches, parents, & fans. Especially to our seniors, thanks for demonstrating by your leadership what it means to have LH Pride. pic.twitter.com/4XiUrh97JF — Lyman Hall Trojans (@LHHSAthletics) March 10, 2020

Going to try to give the CIAC the benefit of the doubt on this one for now, but – even for me – seems like an overreaction to cancel everything. Can't hope I'm wrong because that would be a bad scene as well, so we shall see. — Ray Curren (@currenscc) March 10, 2020

Heartbroken about the @ciacsports cancelling CIAC tournaments. Was looking forward to playing for the State Chip in my final season with my teammates and life long brothers. Wanted to thank @CTHSHockey for everything they do and show my love to all the seniors out there❤️ — Ryan Columbo (@RyanColumbo) March 10, 2020

5am practices,all the blood sweat& tears this season now mean nothing at this point and the ciac made a very soft call, they are suppose to be looking at what’s best for the athletes and this may be one of the worst calls they could’ve made bc now all the athletes are devastated https://t.co/TsDPN8gtLt — Titan's Hockey (@mtshockey) March 10, 2020

To my team. I am sorry that our season has ended this way. So proud of everything you have done this year. To my two seniors, you gave your heart and soul to this program and help turn it into something special. Thank you for the past two years. #cthk @DHHSBoysHockey — Brian Gonsalves (@CoachGonzo09) March 10, 2020

Doesn’t feel real. Thanks for all the coverage these last 4 years boys, I’ll miss every second of it. https://t.co/MZmnrkPiqT — Donny Funaro (@DonnyFunaro) March 10, 2020

To all the seniors on north haven and Lyman hall I love you guys I’m sorry your seasons had to end like this… — Andrew Sacco (@asacco29) March 10, 2020

Our hearts are broken for our students, our coaches, our fans, our community. After today’s news from @ciacsports, we would like to take a moment now to thank our seniors for being incredible representatives for high school sports & Xavier. They are champions. #ThisisXavier — Xavier Athletics (@athleticsXHS) March 10, 2020

Hate the CIAC decision. Just plain reactionary and it is truly horrible for the athletes, especially seniors. However, if this is the worst thing to happen to them to this point, they’ve been blessed. Anger justified, pearl clutching not. — Ed Daigneault (@EdDaigneault) March 10, 2020

New Britain #ctbb head coach Kurt Reis. “These kids have no closure. In sports, there’s always a winner and a loser. Now we all lose out.” Said he’s talked to a couple kids so far, and the seniors particularly are not happy — Ryan Chichester (@ryanchichester1) March 10, 2020

To the SENIORS who still had games & meets ahead… we are so devastated by this decision to cancel the tournament but we understand they are doing it for your best interest. We appreciate you and all the hours of hard work you’ve dedicated to your teams and season. #thankyou pic.twitter.com/LzkfZ8hrAE — @WHSathletics (@WHSathleticsCT) March 10, 2020

Thank you Elijah, Trevor, Jayden, Jaiden & Omar. You showed great leadership & class. You were playing great basketball at the most important time. This is a tough way to end, but the memories (and great win last night) will last forever #LHScolonelpride @crewcolonel20 #ctbb pic.twitter.com/yxHaQsOqd0 — Jim Buonocore (@ledyardsports) March 10, 2020

Pretty sure this means we ended up tied for 1st in D-1 with 14 other teams…. @CTHSHockey #cthk pic.twitter.com/3x1V0XNHbC — SJ Cadets Hockey (@SJ_Hockey) March 10, 2020

Weaver #ctbb coach Reggie Hatchett on cancellation of state tournament: "They were excited about the possibility of the worst part of their season paying off finally. Now that feeling has been snatched away. For that to come crashing down is a tragedy." — Shawn McFarland (@McFarland_Shawn) March 10, 2020

Can’t even put into words how unsettling today’s news is for so many hard-working people that I have a ton of respect for: student-athletes, coaches, etc. I’m not educated enough to understand the severity of health concern but am educated enough to be disappointed for them. — Rob Coloney (@robcoloney) March 10, 2020

Greenwich High school boys hockey coach Chris Rurak on the cancellation of the tournaments: "While the health and safety of our players and community are our utmost priorities, my heart is breaking, especially for our seniors, who have shown tremendous dedication and fortitude — Greenwich Time Spts (@GreenwichSports) March 10, 2020

The Ciac has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the winter season. Congrats to our senior boys that had earned a home state game for the first time in forever. No restrictions on the start of spring sports at this time. @mike_winy @ClassactKhs — Killingly (@KHS_Athletics1) March 10, 2020

Newtown girls coach Jeremy O'Connell: "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for these girls and I am devastated for this group of kids. It is brutally sad for our seniors." #ctgb — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) March 10, 2020

Speechless and devastated for the players, coaches, families, and fans across the state who have dedicated themselves to these sports over the past 3+ months. For some it has been 4 years of dedication to get to this point of playing for a championship. Tough day for the kids. https://t.co/pL4b8JRNbz — Trojans Hockey (@LHKChockey) March 10, 2020

Wow, brutal for all seniors about to give it one last shot https://t.co/wvMvnVJiVd — Sam Wilson (@Sam9Wilson) March 10, 2020

Within a span of 17 hours, we went from only 100 fans being allowed into New Britain’s state tournament game to the tourneys being cancelled altogether. CIAC says it doesn’t believe it’s ever cancelled a tourney in its 100 years of existence. Unprecedented.#ctbb #ctgb #cthk — Ryan Chichester (@ryanchichester1) March 10, 2020

I feel terrible for all the student-athletes currently involved in state tournament games/events. What a shame — David Fierro (@Dave23Sports) March 10, 2020

Signing this for @KazellStewart @TheOfficialTy3 and the rest of @TechPrince. 23-0 this season, they deserve a chance finish out the year. Urging CIAC Executive Director Glenn Lungarini to continue the CIAC Winter Tournament Without Fans https://t.co/rGCgoBDt4R via @Change — Seton (@HiMyNameIsSeton) March 10, 2020

Clearly not how anyone wanted their season or HS Basketball career to end. Wish we could have continued our run to the sun. This years senior class should be very proud of what they accomplished over the past 4 seasons. 63 wins, and a state championship! #ctgb pic.twitter.com/vQ17OedQEf — Cog Girls Basketball (@CogGirlsbball) March 10, 2020

The coaching staff has nothing but gratitude in our hearts for every member of this team. The seniors have left a mark on the program that will be passed down to next year's group and into the future. The memories of this season will last a lifetime. #breakthewheel #family #ctbb — Conard Basketball (@Conard_Hoops) March 10, 2020

We would like to take this time to declare @LudloweHoops Co-State Champions in Divison 3 #ctbb, @FFHSHockey Co-State Champions of Division 1 #cthk and Fairfield Swimming Co-State Champions in Class LL and the State Open #ctswim — Falcon Sports Network (@FSN_Ludlowe) March 10, 2020

Watertown High School, Division V State Champs 2020. (the CIAC cancelled the tourney, I am claiming victory).

I am disappointed but incredibly proud of the boys this season. Always champs to me. @QueezyDaChamp @CsaundersTalent @RASports @DaCrowTweets #Believe. — J Paul Vance Jr (@votevance) March 10, 2020

We on the CHSGHA Committee realize this is extremely disappointing news for all athletes still vying for our state championship. While they may not have the opportunity to compete for a state title, they should be proud of their accomplishments & commended on a fantastic season — CT High School Girls Hockey Association (@CHSGHA) March 10, 2020

The Outrage

@ciacsports has basically said “We should play in empty gyms but we can’t make money, so tournaments are cancelled!” Oh & if you just had your season ripped away from you, it’s ok cause you can start spring sports Saturday! What a joke!! #ctbb #ctgb #ctbase #ctsb — Patrick Lynch (@BigPat31) March 10, 2020

I’m in a school with a thousand other kids but can’t play in a gym w twenty? @ciac — Jake Thaw (@jthaw3) March 10, 2020

CIAC is very wrong for this, at least just don’t have the fans go to the games and live stream them, but kids deserve to compete for a State Championship, all the hard work they put in this past Summer for what ? To be delayed over a virus ? Ridiculous. — Joshua Reaves (@joshuareaves_) March 10, 2020

I would have voluntarily contracted coronavirus if that was the price to play in the state tournament as a senior https://t.co/POqsitjSUW — Chad Knight (@csknight27) March 10, 2020

Extremely disappointing news coming out of the CIAC today, disappointing for the athletes, coaches, fans and parents. Especially for the seniors who worked their whole athletic careers for this — FP Athletics (@FPrepAthletics) March 10, 2020

Had only 2 days left of it, and still we can’t just finish… it really sucks — chelsea donovan (@chelseadono19) March 10, 2020

Ridiculous! Wash your damn hands — Pam White (@pamw1963) March 10, 2020