Social media reacts passionately to cancelation of CIAC state winter tournaments

|

CIAC executive director Glenn Lungarini’s announcement of the cancelation of the winter sports tournaments brought forth a range of passionate responses from social media, from fans, coaches and players alike. (Illustration: Sean Patrick Bowley)

The CIAC announced its decision to cancel the rest of the winter season state tournaments due to growing concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

Students-athletes, coaches and fans alike voiced their opinions on the decision.

