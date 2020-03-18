Social media reacts in support of CIAC’s decision to postpone start of spring season

A week after students marched on the campus of the CIAC to protest the decision to cancel the winter state tournaments, the CIAC decided that it was not prepared to cancel the 2020 spring sports season.

Here are some of the responses

CIAC is taking a broad wait-and-see approach with its hopes to conduct a spring sports. Pretty much “all options on table.” I mean, this early in the game, couldn’t really expect anything else. Everything depends on schools reopening, anyway. — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) March 18, 2020

Glad to see there is still a chance our student athletes will get to play this spring!! https://t.co/xqOIOPD0Jm — Mr. Anthony Bloss (@BlossMr) March 18, 2020

Spring sports athletes…..CIAC announced they are taking a wait and see approach to the spring season. We will keep you up to date as we get new information. Stay safe Wolverines! @PalonenGHS @GriswoldSports — Griswold Athletics (@GriswoldSports) March 18, 2020

Thank you! — Dina Graham (@GrahamDina) March 18, 2020

“Suspended” is better then cancelled!! If you want a spring season kids (and parents), adhere to the social distancing guidelines. That’s the ONLY way you’ll have school, a season or graduation!!! #stayhome and work on your own. #ctbase @amityathletics https://t.co/ii5RP0e7hx — coach_keith (@ksoldra) March 18, 2020

“There is a strong desire to provide student athletes some spring athletic experience if possible” @NWC_News #nwcathletics https://t.co/BejaQqga7r — NWC Athletics (@NWC_athletics) March 18, 2020

Lungarini: “Absolutely, we want our students to be hopeful that there will be a spring experience…we are working on our end to make that possible in any way we can.” — Ryan Chichester (@ryanchichester1) March 18, 2020

In a time of what seems to be constant negativity, here’s some positive news. The main message here is to continue social distancing so we can minimize this virus and continue on with our lives. Hopefully we will be back on the diamond soon ⚾️ https://t.co/gJYB49h3ic — Sheehan Baseball (@MTSbaseball2020) March 18, 2020

Good call…..let's see how this plays out….any sort of season is better then nothing….. — Pat. Fitzgerald (@NDROYALS) March 18, 2020

At least it some hope — Aaron Johnson (@Twin4429) March 18, 2020