Snowstorm won’t impact plans start to winter high school sports season

The first major snowstorm of 2021 closed schools from around the state on Monday and some on Tuesday as well.

But as far as impacting the start of the winter sports season, it will have very little.

“There was no concern about that,” CIAC executive director Glenn Lungarini said following a virtual meeting with the state athletic directors on Monday afternoon. “Our winter plan was designed to allow flexibility when schools were able to start and provide the maximum opportunity for teams to play as many games as possible to the end of March (March 28).”

Lungarini said there was as much talk about planning for a full spring season as there was for winter season preparation. Spring practice is scheduled to begin March 29.

Teams are required to practice for 15 days — in-person or virtual if need be — before playing a game. Preseason practice began on Jan. 19. The season is scheduled to begin on Monday, Feb. 8.

“You can practice six days a week. There is enough time built in unless you have snowstorm that shuts you down for a week,” Lungarini said. “The snow won’t impact us the season any more than it normally would.”

South-West Conference co-commissioner Mark Berkowitz said Weston, where he is also the athletic director, was remote last week and teams lost some practice days. Berkowitz said it is likely his games on Feb. 8 will move.

“We won’t move a whole block (of games scheduled for Feb. 8) for the conference. There is no reason to do it at this point,” Berkowitz said.

Southern Connecticut Conference commissioner Al Carbone said the league ADs had already agreed to start on Feb. 10 for not only a scenario like snowstorms, but for those districts that didn’t start practice on time due to COVID-19 protocols.

“It’s more important to know we have teams that are healthy and are able to play. The bigger challenge is when teams can’t play because of quarantine,” Carbone said.

A number of school districts had already determined games won’t start until the week of Feb. 15 at the earliest due to starting practice late. Bridgeport schools originally had its winter basketball seasons canceled just a couple of days after the start of preseason practice, only to have the decision reversed last Friday afternoon. So any of those team’s season openers on Feb. 9 — when the FCIAC begins play — will have to be moved.

SPECTATOR POLICIES

The SWC spectator policies will vary to start the season. Bethel, Bunnell, Immaculate, Barlow and Stratford are allowing two adult-aged fans per game per household.

New Fairfield and New Milford are allowing two parents or guardians only per athlete. Brookfield is allowing its parents to give tickets to students only if they cannot attend the game. Weston is allowing just parents for the senior athletes, no siblings or other relatives.

Kolbe Cathedral, Newtown, Notre Dame-Fairfield and Pomperaug are not allowing fans at its games. Masuk is not allowing fans the first week, but will re-evaluate after that. Kolbe and Pomperaug could also re-evaluate at some point. If any do change, its two fans per household.

The FCIAC has decided to not allow fans to its games for the first two weeks, then will re-evaluate scenarios from there.

The SCC is not allowing fans for the first week, but each district will adapt its own policy, to be determined if need be, beginning the week of Feb. 15.

“Starting Feb. 15, there will be many of our schools allowing spectators and some parents,” Carbone said.