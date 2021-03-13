Smith, No. 2-ranked Notre Dame-West Haven turn away Xavier

WEST HAVEN — When Notre Dame-West Haven goaltender Connor Smith simply denied Xavier’s Jack Nowosad in relatively easy fashion on a breakaway with less than five minutes remaining, it served as a microcosm of Saturday’s matchup.

Unable to cash in on its opportunities against Smith, Xavier fell behind early and watched the Green Knights score three times on the power play en route to a 4-1 Southern Connecticut Conference Division I win on Senior Night at the Edward L. Bennett Rink.

“My defense played great in front of me,” Smith said after finishing with 31 saves. “I was able to see most of the shots and most came from the outside. The defense did a great job.”

A trio of seniors lead the way in the scoring column for the Green Knights. Robert Allan scored twice, Ryan Cannon had a goal and an assist, and John D’Errico added a pair of assists in a game that did not start as the Green Knights had hoped.

“I thought Xavier was the quicker, better coached team tonight,” Notre Dame coach Larry Vieira said after his team improved to 8-1-1. “The scoreboard is not indicative of how the game played out. We were very fortunate to get two goals in the first period to take the lead.”

For the Green Knights, ranked second in the GameTimeCT Top 10 poll, the difference in the game came on special teams. Notre Dame scored on all three of its opportunities, while Xavier was unable to capitalize on five power play chances.

Green Knights strike first against Xavier. With 3:04 left in the first period Ty Battipaglia with the wrist shot for a 1-0 lead. #cthk pic.twitter.com/vmXuWgvH61 — NDWHAthletics (@NDWHAthletics) March 13, 2021

“Our power play is close to 40 percent,” Vieira said. “We are proud of that. Our penalty kill has only given up two goals in 30 opportunities. Our goaltending along with our special teams are main reasons why we win games.”

Notre Dame took a commanding lead in the middle period when Cannon ripped a shot from the right point past Xavier goaltender Ryan Solomon with 5:41 to go. The goal came after Notre Dame pressure which saw Michael Troiano denied in front by Solomon a short time earlier.

After dominating the opening period, but trailing by two goals, the Falcons finally got on the scoreboard with 1:12 remaining in the middle period when an apparent mix up in front by Notre Dame allowed Jake Lion to capitalize off assists from Tyler Stevens and Quinten Olshan.

Make it 2-0 for the Green Knights after 1 period. Bobby Allan with the goal late for ND! #cthk pic.twitter.com/4DfssofXwX — NDWHAthletics (@NDWHAthletics) March 13, 2021

“As I just told the team, good teams find ways to win games they should not win,” Vieira said. “We did not play our best today, but we found a way. I think 8-1-1 shows we are a good team.”

Despite being outplayed by the Falcons in the opening period and outshot 19-8, the Green Knights emerged from the opening 15 minutes with a 2-0 lead. That advantage, especially after the number of opportunities Xavier had, seemed to take the wind from the Falcons.

“You look at the shots and we were up after the first and second periods,” Xavier coach Karl Sundquist said after his team fell to 6-3-1. “Special teams certainly was the difference today. I am happy with the way our guys played. I thought we outplayed them in the first period, but we were down 2-0.”

With 5:41 left in the second period Ryan Cannon puts Notre Dame up 3-0 over Xavier. #cthk pic.twitter.com/IBCSpTgzUe — NDWHAthletics (@NDWHAthletics) March 13, 2021

The Green Knights got on the scoreboard with 3:30 left in the opening period when Tye Battipaglia’s blast from the point went off the post and in past the blocker of Solomon off assists from D’Errico and Cannon.

Just 34 seconds later, Notre Dame had a 2-0 lead. On the power play, the Green Knights needed just 13 seconds to convert as Allan scored from in front off an assist from Luke Eberhart.

The goals by the Green Knights erased what was a solid opening 15 minutes by the Falcons. The only problem for Xavier was Smith saw each of the 19 shots clearly and was not going to be beaten.

Connor Smith shuts down the breakaway chance for Xavier. Green Knights still leading 3-1 with 4 minutes to go here at Bennett. #cthk pic.twitter.com/85BN3QveBp — NDWHAthletics (@NDWHAthletics) March 13, 2021

“Connor Smith has not played a bad game in three years,” Vieira said after Smith finished with 31 saves. “He is calm and cool. I am going to enjoy every minute watching him.”

Of his 19 saves in the opening period, Smith came up big, denying Dylan Rovetti from the left face off circle 2:51 in, Ryan Drust from the point with 7:28 left in the opening period, and William Monroe again from the point in the final minute.

Smith’s best save of the opening period came when he denied Nowosad in front with a pad save with 6:19 left.

Notre Dame closed the scoring with three minutes remaining in the game as Allan scored his second of the night on the power play off assists from John-Michael Childs and D’Errico.

Solomon finished with 25 saves in the loss for Xavier.

Players of the Game

Robert Allan, Ryan Cannon, John D’Errico, Connor Smith: The Notre Dame seniors stood out as the Green Knights won their eighth game of the season. Smith finished with 31 saves, Allan scored twice, Cannon had a goal and an assist, and D’Errico finished with two assists.

NOTRE DAME-WH 4, XAVIER 1

XAVIER. 0 1 0 — 1

NOTRE DAME-WH 2 1 1 – 4

1st Period: N- Tye Battipaglia (John D’Errico, Ryan Cannon) 3:03; N — Robert Allan (Luke Eberhart) 2:29; 2nd Period: N — Ryan Cannon 5:41; X — Jake Lion (Tyler Stevens, Quinten Olshan) 1:12; 3rd Period: N — Robert Allan (JM Childs, John D’Errico) 3:00; Shots: X — 32; N — 29; Saves: X: Ryan Solomon — 25; NDWH: Connor Smith 31